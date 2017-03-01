The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index broke through the 21,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday after Donald Trump adopted a more moderate tone in his first address to a joint session of Congress, reassuring some investors who had been disconcerted by his aggressive tone and divisive policies.

The benchmark US index was up more than 1.5 per cent on the day in afternoon trading in late trading in London, at around 21,100 points. It was just over one month ago that the index surpassed the 20,000 mark for the first time in its history.

Neil Wilson, a market analyst at ETX Capital, said that this is the fastest time ever that the index has passed a 1,000-point milestone.

“Trump’s rallying call to reignite the American spirit has produced the desired effect on the markets, pushing stocks to fresh all-time highs,” he said.

“The prospect of stronger growth, lower taxes, more spending and higher earnings is like a magic cocktail for equities."

The index has been on a tear ever since Mr Trump’s November election victory.

Bank stocks have enjoyed particularly dramatic gains, but other sectors have rallied hard too, spurred by hopes of major tax cuts, regulatory roll-backs and bumper infrastructure spending.

Some strategists said that stocks on Wednesday were also being driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates later this month.

On Tuesday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy had become "a lot more compelling", according to Reuters.

“Policymakers have been falling over themselves in the rush to suggest the US economy is ready for another hike, just one quarter after the last one,” said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG.

“Compared to the languid pace of tightening over the past year or more, this is a positively giddy pace,” he added.

In Europe, most major indices were higher too. London’s FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.6 per cent. The dollar was on track for its biggest one-day gain since 15 December and assets considered safest during times of market uncertainty, like gold, fell.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

But some in the market still warned not to read too much into Mr Trump’s speech and to remain cautious of abrupt policy announcements and fresh uncertainty that could rock markets.

Schroders' chief economist Keith Wade said that Mr Trump’s speech was "strong on rhetoric but short on detail.”

He said that he remains “wary of the inflationary implications of the president’s policies.”