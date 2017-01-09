A mock Adidas advert made by a film student’s has gathered millions of views online after being turned down by the company.

In the advert entitled, “Break Free”, Eugen Merher, told the story of an ageing marathon runner living in a retirement home, who seems unhappy with his day to day life.

Determined to break out of the facility, the elderly man is seen making daily attempts to break free and run again, only to be captured by the nursing staff. The workers even take away his sneakers.

However, things finally take a positive turn for the old man when his fellow seniors help him get his sneakers back leading to an ending which has left many viewers cheering or crying.

The Huffington Post reached out to 26-year-old Mr Merher about the advert. He tried to get in touch with Adidas, but didn’t hear back.

“We tried sending it to [Adidas’] communications department but they didn’t really react,” Mr Merher, a student at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, told the publication.

The video has so far gathered over eight million views on YouTube.

Last year, Nick, an A Level student has fooled the internet into thinking his video of a lonely snowman was the latest John Lewis’ Christmas advert.

