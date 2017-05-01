Brexit negotiations shouldn’t divert the UK government’s attention from the challenges businesses are facing at home, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned.

The BCC said the best Brexit deal "won't be worth the paper it's written on" if British firms cannot recruit staff with the required skills.

A report from the business group last month found that 86 per cent of UK manufacturing firms and 59 per cent of service firms are seeking to expand but, the majority can’t find the right people leading to a squeeze that threatens to damage the economy.

The business group, in its election manifesto, on Tuesday, said the General Election "should not and must not" focus on Brexit alone.

The next government must deliver a “bold and clear strategy” to support economic growth across all regions and nations of the UK, the BCC added.

The group is calling on the next government to focus on five key areas: business environment, Brexit, local growth, infrastructure and trade, to support economic growth across the UK.

It has also called for the status of EU nationals living in the UK to be protected and for an immigration system that was responsive to economic needs and to skills shortages at all levels.

“While businesses all across the UK want a good Brexit deal, they are very clear that decisions taken here at home matter as much – if not more – to our future growth prospects. The best possible Brexit deal won’t be worth the paper it’s written on if firms cannot recruit and train the right people, get decent digital connectivity, or get their goods to their market, ” Adam Marshall, director general of the BCC, said.

“Westminster must stop and reverse the relentless increases in the up-front cost of doing business in Britain, and give firms the confidence to drive investment, job growth and exports through the Brexit transition and beyond,” he added.

UK General Election 2017







22 show all UK General Election 2017









































1/22 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/22 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/22 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/22 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/22 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/22 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/22 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/22 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/22 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/22 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/22 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/22 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/22 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/22 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/22 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/22 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/22 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/22 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/22 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/22 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre in Bridgend, Wales PA

The BCC’s manifesto echoes a similar warning from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) which on Tuesday called on all major political parties to recognise the importance of migrant labour to the construction sector as part of its "Programme for Government".

Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said: “The UK construction sector’s demand for skilled migrant workers from the EU and beyond cannot be overstated. In London alone, there are more than 157,000 non-UK construction workers constituting almost half of the industry’s workforce in the capital. Pre-Brexit, 60% of small construction firms are already having trouble hiring bricklayers and that’s before the UK abandons the free movement of people.

"If the next Government implements an inflexible immigration system that hinders the ability of talented foreign construction workers from making their way to the UK, any manifesto pledges relating to the delivery of housing and infrastructure will be rendered meaningless.”

The news will pile further pressure on the future government to reassure companies that they will have access to the skills they need after Brexit.

Official figures released last month revealed that EU nationals make up 7 per cent of the UK workforce. The Office for National Statistics said migrant labour was particularly important for the retail, hospitality, public administration and health sectors.