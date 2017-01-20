  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Business News

George Soros says markets will falter as a result of Donald Trump presidency

Mr Trump will be inaugurated as president of the US later on Friday

Click to follow
The Independent Online
george-soros.jpg
George Soros lost nearly $1bn as a result of equities rising sharply in the aftermath of the election Getty

Veteran investor George Soros has predicted that global markets will falter as a result of the uncertainty injected into markets by incoming US president Donald Trump.

Mr Soros, speaking to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that uncertainty in markets is “at the peak” and that he does not expects “markets are going to do very well.”

Mr Trump will be inaugurated as president of the US later on Friday.

  • Read more

Trump lands in DC ahead of inauguration as country readies itself

“I personally am convinced that he is going to fail,” Mr Soros said of the businessman turned politician. “Not because of people like me who would like him to fail. But because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory.”

A Trump-inspired rally in the wake of November’s election dealt a billion dollar blow to Mr Soros, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

According to the paper, the veteran hedge fund manager lost nearly $1bn (£820m) as a result of equities rising sharply in the aftermath of Mr Trump’s election victory.

Read more

The US election, broadly considered the most divisive in history, sent markets roiling — both before and after the result was announced and Mr Trump has continued to buffet stocks and the dollar with comments and tweets since.

America’s primary stock market index, the S&P 500, fell 70 points in the two weeks before election day as the prospect of a Trump victory became more likely and markets worried about what the unpredictable candidate would do in the White House

Since then however, the President-elect’s promises to press ahead with a vast infrastructure spending spree and implement business-friendly policies have helped indexes surge.

This is not the first time that Mr Soros has publicly criticised Mr Trump.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

  • 1/29

    London, England

    AP

  • 2/29

    London, England

    Reuters

  • 3/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty Images

  • 4/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty

  • 5/29

    Mosul , Iraq

    Getty

  • 6/29

    Manila, Philippines

    AP

  • 7/29

    New Delhi, India

    Reuters

  • 8/29

    Karachi, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 9/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 10/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 11/29

    Kabul, Afghanistan

    AP

  • 12/29

    Jerusalem. Israel

    Reuters

  • 13/29

    Moscow, Russia

    Reuters

  • 14/29

    Seoul, South Korea

    AP

  • 15/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 16/29

    Peshawar, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 17/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 18/29

    Hyderabad, India

    AP

  • 19/29

    Kolkata, India

    AP

  • 20/29

    Sydney, Australia

    Getty

  • 21/29

    Sydney, Australia

    AP

  • 22/29

    Aleppo, Syria

    Reuters

  • 23/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    AP

  • 24/29

    Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

    Reuters

  • 25/29

    Jerusalem, Israel

    EPA

  • 26/29

    Baghdad, Iraq

    Rex

  • 27/29

    Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

    Rex

  • 28/29

    Tokyo, Japan

    Rex

  • 29/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    Getty

In late November he pledged $10m from his Open Society Foundation, which promotes liberal values around the world, to help combat the rise in reported hate crimes since the election.

Due in part to the “incendiary rhetoric” of the President-elect, “dark forces have been awakened” since Mr Trump’s victory, Mr Soros told the New York Times at the time.

Comments