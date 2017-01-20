Veteran investor George Soros has predicted that global markets will falter as a result of the uncertainty injected into markets by incoming US president Donald Trump.

Mr Soros, speaking to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that uncertainty in markets is “at the peak” and that he does not expects “markets are going to do very well.”

Mr Trump will be inaugurated as president of the US later on Friday.

“I personally am convinced that he is going to fail,” Mr Soros said of the businessman turned politician. “Not because of people like me who would like him to fail. But because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory.”

A Trump-inspired rally in the wake of November’s election dealt a billion dollar blow to Mr Soros, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

According to the paper, the veteran hedge fund manager lost nearly $1bn (£820m) as a result of equities rising sharply in the aftermath of Mr Trump’s election victory.

The US election, broadly considered the most divisive in history, sent markets roiling — both before and after the result was announced and Mr Trump has continued to buffet stocks and the dollar with comments and tweets since.

America’s primary stock market index, the S&P 500, fell 70 points in the two weeks before election day as the prospect of a Trump victory became more likely and markets worried about what the unpredictable candidate would do in the White House

Since then however, the President-elect’s promises to press ahead with a vast infrastructure spending spree and implement business-friendly policies have helped indexes surge.

This is not the first time that Mr Soros has publicly criticised Mr Trump.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

In late November he pledged $10m from his Open Society Foundation, which promotes liberal values around the world, to help combat the rise in reported hate crimes since the election.

Due in part to the “incendiary rhetoric” of the President-elect, “dark forces have been awakened” since Mr Trump’s victory, Mr Soros told the New York Times at the time.