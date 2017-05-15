A group of high-street retailers is signing up to a scheme that intends to help “trapped” part-time workers climb the career ladder.

Retailers B&Q, COOK, Dixons Carphone, Tesco and The John Lewis Partnership – who collectively employ over 455,000 people – have committed to partnering with consultancy Timewise in a scheme designed to “unblock" career progression for part-time employees in the industry and encourage greater flexible working opportunities in managerial jobs.

The 12-month pilot scheme run by Timewise aims to identify the constraints on working part-time in senior roles and come up with ways to overcome those constraints.

The retail industry – the UK’s largest private sector employer – employs an estimated 1.5 million people in roles that pay at or just above the national minimum wage, and the majority in the sector work part-time. But according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a lack of part time opportunities in senior roles within the industry is “trapping” thousands of skilled workers from progressing and obtaining pay rises.

Research from the BRC also found that over half of retail workers believe they are less likely to get promoted if they work part-time, and two thirds would want a managerial job if they could maintain a flexible or part-time working pattern.

Emma Stewart, joint-chief executive officer of Timewise, said flexibility in working hours is one of the most important reasons why people choose to work in retail.

The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs







10 show all The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs

















1/10 Lecturer - £36,513 Almost £10,000 more than the median UK salary. Experience required. Istock Photo

2/10 Business analyst What do they do? Nobody knows, but they are handsomely rewarded for it. Must speak fluent jargon. Istock Photo

3/10 Teaching assistant - £20,300 Istock Photo

4/10 Research assistant - £21,370 The world of academia pays surprisingly well according to the survey. Reuters

5/10 Warehouse worker - £16,800 Despite what Mike Ashley might be paying. Reuters

6/10 Tutor - £16,500 Private tutors can command upwards of £50 per hour. Istock Photo

7/10 Beauty consultant - £15,000 Reuters

8/10 Brand ambassador - £15,020 This is actually Max Verstappen representing several brands. He earns more than £15,020. rex features

9/10 Office assistant - £14,560 Harder than it looks. Istock Photo

10/10 Front desk manager - £14,520 Front of house. The face of the operation. Reuters

“With a post-Brexit labour market in sight, jobs designed with their people in mind, is what will create a win-win situation for UK retailers – from being able to attract the best possible people, maximising the skills of their existing talent, ensuring career progression, and addressing challenges such as low productivity,” she said.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC said: “As the largest private sector employer in the UK with three million people working across retail and wholesale, the pay and progression of our staff is incredibly important to us.