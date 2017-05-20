The LEGO group now says it is running entirely on renewable energy after reaching its 100 per cent target three years ahead of schedule.

The company achieved its ambitious goal due to the completion of a 258 megawatt offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, building a giant wind turbine made entirely of LEGO to celebrate.

“We work to leave a positive impact on the planet and I am truly excited about the inauguration of the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm,” said Bali Padda, CEO of the LEGO Group.

As a company, LEGO Group has been involved in a number of renewable energy developments. KIRBI A/S, working on behalf of LEGO, owns 31 per cent of the Borkum Riggrund 1 offshore wind farm in Germany, and a quarter of Burbo Bank, which sits in Liverpool Bay.

“Together with our partners, we intend to continue investing in renewable energy to help create a better future for the builders of tomorrow,” Mr Padda said.

The giant LEGO turbine, built to mark the occasion, has broken the Guinness World Records title for largest LEGO brick wind turbine. In total the model is made from 146,000 plastic bricks.

Mr Padda said he hopes the record breaking turbine will raise awareness of the importance of renewable energy.

“We see children as our role models and as we take action in reducing our environmental impact as a company, we will also continue to work to inspire children around the world by engaging them in environmental and social issues,” he added.