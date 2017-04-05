Lloyds Bank has announced it will close a further 100 branches and cut 200 staff.

Unite the union, which represents Lloyds staff, expressed anger over the banks’ decision.

The announcement adds to more than 1,000 bank branches that disappeared from across Britain’s high streets between 2014 and 2016.

The announcement today will impact 54 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax branches and 24 Bank of Scotland branches, Unite said.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer said: “The continuous stream of branch closures announced by the UK’s retail bank branches appears to show no signs of ending. The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.

“Unite is angered that another 200 staff have today been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting. Lloyds Banking Group’s rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking. However this simply doesn’t ring true when it’s clear that many customers still value the face to face engagement with experienced and knowledgeable bank staff.

“The industry must halt these endless branch closure programs and open their eyes to what these closures are doing to rural communities, their disabled customers and the small business customers who depend on access to a local branch.”

Last month the Royal Bank of Scotland announced it would close over 150 bank branches and cut 470 jobs in response to changing consumer behaviour and a surge in the popularity of online and mobile banking.

Citing similar reasons, HSBC said in January that it plans to close 62 branches this year, resulting in up to 180 job losses.

More follows...