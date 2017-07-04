Food delivery service Deliveroo is celebrating London Pride by temporarily changing its name to “Deloveroo” and offering a selection of rainbow-themed dishes.

The company said that it had partnered up with food outlets across the capital, including Yo! Sushi and Bubbledogs, to mark the occasion.

Users of the app can order a limited edition burger from restaurant chain MEATLiquor, £1 of the cost of which will be donated to the charity Stonewall.

“Pride in London is such a fantastic event to be part of and really sums up the spirit and energy of Londoners,” Dan Warne from Deliveroo told Attitude magazine.

“We’re a London startup ourselves and we always look forward to the parade as an annual event, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to get involved.”

Polly Shute, Pride in London’s Development & Partnerships Director, told the publication that her and her team “salute [Deliveroo’s] commitment to the equality cause”.

In addition to Yo! Sushi selling rainbow sushi, Byron’s will reportedly be offering a specially-created ‘Proud’ beer and Burger King will have a ‘Proud Whopper’ on the menu to mark the occasion.

London Pride lasts from 24 June to 9 July this year. A parade is due to take place throughout the centre of London on Saturday, 8 July. Many of the dishes promoted by Deliveroo will be available for sale in Trafalgar Square on that day.