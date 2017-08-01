Michael Bloomberg implies Donald Trump might not be a billionaire

Michael Bloomberg has indicated that he’s not convinced Donald Trump is really as wealthy as the President claims.

In what appears to be a tongue-in-cheek comment made to a reporter during an interview published in German magazine Spiegel last week, the former mayor of New York implied that Mr Trump may be lying about how much money he really has.

Asked how he feels about the prospect of two billionaires – referring to Mr Bloomberg and Mr Trump – deciding America's climate policies, the businessman and philanthropist answered: “I don't know if I would say it that way. Let me phrase this carefully so you get the message: I don't know how wealthy other people are."

The interviewer responded: “You mean that Trump may not be a billionaire?” To which Mr Bloomberg retorted: “I didn't say that; you said that.”

Mr Trump’s wealth, currently estimated at $3.5bn (£2.65bn) by Forbes, has been a subject of fierce debate and much speculation in recent years and the President is notoriously sensitive about disclosing earnings.

In an article published in September 2015, Forbes wrote that no other mogul featured on their annual rich list has been “more fixated with his or her net worth estimate on a year-in, year-out basis than Donald J Trump”.

The magazine said that other billionaires on the list had a tendency of complaining that their estimate was too high rather than too low.

When Forbes estimated his fortune at $4.5bn in 2015, Mr Trump reportedly complained: “I’m running for President. I’m worth much more than you have me down [for].

“I don’t look good, to be honest. I mean, I look better if I’m worth $10bn than if I’m worth $4bn.”

Forbes currently estimates Mr Bloomberg’s wealth at $47.5bn.