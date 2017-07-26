The Government will take steps immediately to stop charging employment tribunal fees and to refund thousands of people who have paid in recent years, following a Supreme Court ruling, the Ministry of Justice has said.

Justice Minister Dominic Raab said that in setting employment tribunal fees, “the Government has to consider access to justice, the costs of litigation, and how we fund the tribunals”.

“The Supreme Court recognised the important role fees can play, but ruled that we have not struck the right balance in this case,” he said.

“We will take immediate steps to stop charging fees in employment tribunals and put in place arrangements to refund those who have paid.

On Wednesday, Trade union Unison said that the ruling would force the Government to repay more than £27m forked out by employees for cases around unfair dismal, discrimination and other workplace issues since July 2013, when fees were introduced by Chris Grayling, the then Lord Chancellor.

Over the past four years, anyone in England, Scotland and Wales wanting to pursue a case against an employer has had to pay up to £1,200.

Claim fees for unpaid wages, redundancy pay and breach of contract could set a worker back £160 plus an additional £230 for a hearing fee. For other claims, such as unfair dismissal, equal pay, discrimination and whistle blowing, the claim fee had been £250 plus £950 for the hearing.

More follows…