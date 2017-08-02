Next recalls children's shoes with lining linked to cancer

High street retailer Next is recalling a pair of children’s shoes after they were found to contain a potentially harmful substance which might cause cancer.

The retail giant published a statement asking for customers to return ‘Younger Boys Navy Brogue’ shoes after they were found to contain a a quantity of a “restricted substance” which exceeds the group’s specifications.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, a product safety body in Australia, on Wednesday confirmed that the hazard referred to by Next is benzidine, a man-made chemical used in fabric and leather dyes.

According to the NHS, exposure to benzidine is thought to increase the risk of bladder cancer.

A US health study in 2001 suggests the chemical can enter the body through small particles in the air. Skin contact with the chemical also increases the risk of cancer.

Bezidine has not been sold in the US since the 1970s and its hazardous nature means it is no longer used in plastics and medical laboratories.

“We’re very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused”, said Next in a public recall notice on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the retailer has had to recall childrens shoes. Earlier this year, Next publically recalled a pair of children’s sandals after fears a detachable rivet could be swallowed.