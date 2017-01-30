The chief executive of Nike has joined a string of top executives in slamming Donald Trump's immigration ban, and has called the policy a threat to values that are at the multinational sports retailer's core.

In a note to employees seen by The Independent, Mark Parker said that Nike believes in a world where everyone celebrates the power of diversity.

“Regardless of whether or how you worship, where you come from or who you love, everyone’s individual experience is what make us stronger as a whole,” he wrote.

He added that those values are “being threatened by the recent executive order in the US banning refugees, as well as visitors, from seven Muslim-majority countries”.

“This is a policy we don’t support,” Mr Parker wrote.

He said that he is concerned for athletes like Sir Mo Farah. Mr Farah, a long-distance runner and four-time Olympic gold medallist who is sponsored by Nike, has lived in Britain since he was eight, but was born in Somalia and now lives in Oregon in the US.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the athlete voiced his concern over Mr Trump’s divisive policies.

“It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice,” he wrote.

He said that "President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien".

Mr Parker in his note said that Nike “stands together against bigotry and any form of discrimination”.

Scores of other companies have in recent days condemned Mr Trump’s executive order, both with actions and words.

Tech giant Google had set up a $4m (£3.2m) crisis fund to help employees and other people affected by the policy while Airbnb has offered free accommodation to people left stranded by the ban.

Microsoft sent a letter to its employees offering legal assistance to those affected, and Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, on Friday said that he was “concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump”.

Starbucks has said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in response to the new President’s move.