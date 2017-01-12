Lovers of chocolate spread may have been shocked on Wednesday by news that Nutella had started vanishing from the shelves of Italian supermarkets on account of fears that it could cause cancer. But are people in Nutella’s homeland over-reacting or are the risks real?

Why have Italian supermarkets removed Nutella from their shelves?

In May, Coop, Italy’s largest supermarket chain pulled Nutella, along with 200 other products from its shelves, because it contains palm oil which some say may increase the risk of developing cancer.

Coop said at the time this was a precaution and that it had stopped selling products that were aimed at children who were deemed at greater risk. Other retailers in the country have also stopped stocking Nutella.

The move followed an opinion from the European Food Safety Authority stating that contaminants created when palm oil is refined are carcinogenic.

If palm oil is in hundreds of products why has the focus been on Nutella?

Processed palm oil is found in chocolate bars, ice cream, sandwich spreads and thousands of other common products. The EFSA expressed particular concern about baby milk formulas containing the carcinogenic compounds.

But the focus has been on Nutella partly because it is such an iconic brand in Italy and partly because, after sales dipped, the spread’s manufacturer, Ferrero, put out television and newspaper adverts in an attempt to reassure people that its product was safe. This appears to have backfired badly.

What is in palm oil that could increase the risk of cancer?

The EFSA looked at three substances derived from glycodil, which is found in vegetable oils. They are glycidyl fatty acid esters (GE), 3-monochloropropanediol (3-MCPD), and 2-monochloropropanediol (2-MCPD).

According to the EFSA study, the contaminants are found in most vegetable oils but palm oil contains particularly high levels.

They are produced when oils are refined at high temperatures of around 200 degrees celsius, which is a routine part of the process when making packaged foods. Palm oil is heated to remove its the characteristic smell and deep orange colour.

The EFSA reviewed previous scientific studies and found that repeated exposure to GE increases the incidence of tumours in rats and mice, probably by damaging the genetic information in their cells. Exposure was particularly harmful to children, the

It found that 3-MCPD was toxic to the animals’ kidneys and posed risks to the male reproductive system. There is not have enough data on 2-MCPD to make a reliable conclusion on its health impacts, the agency said.

Ferrero told Reuters that it heated its oil to just below 200 degrees celsius, in order to reduce the formation of contaminants. It has not confirmed this to The Independent and the EFSA has not yet confirmed that this makes palm oil safer.

Why don’t manufacturers just use a safer oil?

The simple answer seems to be money. Substitute oils, derived for example from sunflowers or rapeseed, could be used but would increase the cost of the product’s ingredients by as much as $22m per year (£18m), a calculation by Reuters found. Ferrero has not confirmed the figures and the company has not provided comment.

There would also be potentially huge added costs associated with changing the recipe to ensure that it remains as true to the previous version as possible, as well as with updating manufacturing processes and equipment and sourcing new suppliers of different ingredients.

Ferrero has said changing the ingredients would lead to an inferior product.

What should I do to minimise the risks?

The simple answer is to reduce exposure to products containing processed palm oil. The Rainforest Foundation UK provides a guide to palm oil-free products.

The EFSA study found that for everyone except babies, the main exposure comes from, pastries, cakes and margarines. Many brands of chocolate also contain refined palm oil.

Advice from public health bodies is vague at present. A spokesperson for the EFSA said that as a risk assessor it is not part of its job to make dietary recommendations. The UK's Food Standards Agency said that it was working with European partners to agree suitable regulation, in light of the EFSA's findings. "We advise that consumers eat a healthy, balanced and varied diet to balance the risk," an FSA spokesperson said.

Will Nutella still be available in UK supermarkets?

None of the major supermarkets have currently announced plans to pull the product or others containing palm oil.