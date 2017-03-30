A US company selling high-heels for babies has faced outrage from consumers with some accusing the firm of over-sexualising children.
Pee Wee Pums, a Pennsylvania- based company, is selling soft flexible stilettos with collapsible heels which come in a range of animal print styles and are advertised on the brand’s website with photos of babies wearing pearls, tutus and feathers.
According to the company’s website they are just like “mom’s favourite pair of pumps only in a miniature size” and are aimed at infants who are up to six months old.
Some of the brand’s latest posts on its Facebook page, including a picture of a baby sitting on a miniature motorbike, sparked fierce criticism from concerned consumers.
"This is not ok," Mellisa Balinski wrote on Facebook.
“Makes me sick to my stomach, exploiting INFANTS......wow mothers are crazy,” Sienna Rose wrote.
Another commenter, Scott Magee said on Twitter: “Consumer feedback: the idea behind these products is hideous. That's a new person you're talking about, not a fashion accessory.
The brand came under fire earlier this month after UK based campaign group Let Clothes Be Clothes posted about the products and described the pictures as “shocking”.
The article received comments from concerned parents, describing the shoes as "appalling" and “disgusting”. Others voiced concerns about sexualisation of children and the effects these shoes would have on small developing feet.
