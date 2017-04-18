The pound shed around half a per cent against the dollar on Tuesday morning after it was announced that the Prime Minister, Theresa May, would make a statement outside Downing Street at 11.15am.

There was no further detail given on the content of the announcement.

Commentators pointed out that it was unusual for the Prime Minister to make an announcement outside Downing Street and there was some speculation about the possibility of her announcing plans for a snap general election.

"The rumour mill says it’s going to be a snap election – that would throw up a huge cluster grenade of political risk, uncertainty and potential volatility in the markets. At the extreme this could even spark a reversal in the entire Brexit process," said Neil Wilson of ETX Capital.

A poll for The Independent on Saturday indicated a 21 point lead for the Conservatives over Labour, the biggest gap since 1983.

Pound down on election rumours

Reuters Eikon

Reuters reported the timing of the announcement at 9.58am.

The pound, which had been trading at $1.2592 slumped to $1.2527, down two thirds of a cent.

Against the euro the pound fell from €1.1822 to €1.1756.

More follows