Pound sterling on track for its best weekly performance since November

The pound edged lower on Friday but remained firmly on track to put in its strongest weekly performance since mid-November, thanks to some robust economic data and hopes of an imminent trade agreement between the UK and the US.

In afternoon trading in London the pound was down 0.34 per cent against the US dollar, but up close to 1.5 per cent for the week, at $1.254.

Earlier this week, data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy grew by 0.6 per cent between October and December, ahead of analyst forecasts for a 0.5 per cent expansion.

Positive sentiment was underscored on Friday, when data showed that British consumer confidence had enjoyed its biggest increase since the summer in January.

Some traders on Friday also said that sterling’s strength was stemming from hopes of Theresa May and Donald Trump paving the way for a trade agreement between the UK and the US when the Prime Minister and the President meet later Friday.

“Mrs May wants to try to pave the way for a free trade deal with the US post-Brexit and Mr Trump, in spite of his protectionist biases, would probably like to help the UK prosper if for no other reason than to help prove his point that the EU is flawed and the UK is better off outside of it,” said Jim Reid, the head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank.

“So although it's a very early meeting where nothing will be decided it'll be interesting to hear from the leaders afterwards.”

Joshua Mahony, a market analyst at IG, said that the past two weeks the pound has experienced somewhat of a "renaissance".

"With the Pound so cheap, and the prospect of a newly rejuvenated UK to come, there is arguably as much reason for foreign investment to rise as there is for it to fall," he said.

But many still warn against becoming too bullish on the pound just yet.

1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The currency has fallen around 16 per cent since June’s EU referendum and remains incredibly volatile.

Some see sterling slumping as low as $1.16 by autumn before cautiously recovering as clarity emerges on Brexit and what it will mean for the UK economy.