The pound recovered on Wednesday while the dollar fell, hit by fresh concerns of what US President Donald Trump’s policies would mean for global trade and markets.

Mr Trump, on Tuesday, told US chief executives of Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors to build more vehicles in America, and renewed his pledge to build a wall along the border between the US and Mexico. The dollar lost ground following the remarks, leaving the pound around $1.2599, up 0.5 per cent on the day at its highest level against the buck since December.

The pound had fallen on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court ruling that Britain's government must go through parliament before starting negotiations around leaving the European Union.

Analysts largely attributed Wednesday’s move in the dollar to concerns about the protectionist stance Mr Trump has taken during his first few days in the White House.

“We think the main reason Sterling is performing as it has done is the same reason other currencies are buoying against the US Dollar – The Trump factor,” analysts at foreign exchange service provider Hamilton Court said in a note.

Shusuke Yamada, an FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told the BBC: “We retain our view that the dollar is on a longer-term uptrend. But for the moment, scepticism towards the Trump presidency retains the upper hand.”

US stock markets had been broadly cheered by Mr Trump's election victory back in November, with hopes that an infrastructure spending boost and lower regulation and taxes would lift business.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

However, Kathleen Brooks, the research director at City Index, said the initial reaction to the President’s first days in the office suggests investors “may be losing patience”.

She said investors were worried about “protectionism and what a deeply unpopular president will mean for national unity and international diplomacy over the next four years”.