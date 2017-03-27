Qatar has said that it will invest £5bn in Britain over the next three to five years, underscoring the country’s commitment to the UK despite economic uncertainties relating to Brexit.

Speaking at the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum in London on Monday, Qatari finance minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi said that he was optimistic about the future of the British economy and indicated that he was unperturbed by the possible implications of the country’s splitting from the EU.

"Currently the UK is our first investment destination and it is the largest investment destination for Qatari investors, both public and private," Mr Al Emadi told the BBC on the sidelines of the event.

He said that Qatar already has “more than £35bn to £40bn of investments” in the UK and was committing an additional £5bn “in the next three to five years”.

Mr Al Emadi is part of a more than 400-strong delegation of officials and business executives visiting the UK for meetings with their UK counterparts this week.

Chief executives of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Airways are also in attendance, according to Reuters.

Mr Al Emadi’s comments echo those made by the CEO of the QIA, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani. Also speaking at the conference, he said that the UK had always been and would continue to be a preferred destination for Qatari investment despite Brexit.

"I am still looking, even after Brexit there will be opportunities QIA can really hunt for," he was cited by Reuters as saying.

"Our aim now in the future is really to focus on infrastructure, and we will be focusing also on healthcare and IT," he added.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund manages about $335bn worth of assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a US-based company that specialises in analysing what big wealth funds and governmental investors own.

Qatar is currently one of the biggest investors in London, owning landmark s sites across the capital such as the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department store as well as luxury hotels such as the Savoy.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox on Monday said the UK will also double export finance available to support trade with Qatar.

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

"No trade between the UK and Qatar should fail for lack of finance and insurance, that is why the UK government [...] can give buyers and sponsors in Qatar attractive long-term finance to make sourcing from the UK more competitive," Mr Fox told the Qatar-UK business forum in London, Reuters reported.

"We will be doubling finance available from UK export finance to support trade with Qatar to £4.5bn," he added.

The Qatari delegation's visit this week follows Prime Minister Theresa May's two-day trip to the Middle East last December. It comes as My May prepares to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday, officially starting the UK’s divorce with the EU.