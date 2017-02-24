Royal Bank of Scotland announced pre-tax losses of £6.9bn in 2016, up from £2.7bn the previous year.

The bank which is 72 per cent owned by the Government was hit by £6bn in conduct costs including a £3.1bn provision for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities in the US.

RBS has made £50bn in losses since it was bailed out by taxpayers at the height of the financial crisis.

RBS has had a tumultuous few years, marred by fines related to misconduct and sluggish results.

Chief executive Ross McEwan’s plan to lower the bank’s cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of profitability, to below 50 per cent by 2020 was blown off-course after the Bank of England cut interest rates last year.

Reports surfaces earlier this month that the bank is preparing to cut more than £800m of annual operating costs by eliminating jobs and closing branches.

