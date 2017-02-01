Europeans will be able to use their phones without fear of racking up huge bills starting from this summer after officials in Brussels confirmed they are on course to put an end to roaming charges.

Under the agreement - which still needs to be confirmed by the full European Parliament and all member states - making calls, sending texts and using the internet will now cost the same in any country of the EU, starting from 15 June.

The caps on wholesale roaming charges - the amount phone operators charge each other when their customers use their phones abroad - were the last piece of the puzzle of a long-running plan needed to end roaming fees. The removal of that barrier allows the end of roaming charges.

"Goodbye roaming," tweeted the EU lawmaker Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, who negotiated the setting of wholesale rates on behalf of the European Parliament.

Andrus Ansip, European Commission vice president, said: “Today we deliver on our promise”.

However, UK mobile customers will only be able to benefit from the end of roaming charges up until the spring of 2019, when the country is expected to exit the EU.

After that, it will be up to the UK Government to strike a deal to prevent British customers from facing steep mobile bills when travelling in what will then be the 27-member-state bloc.

What's the European Parliament ever done for us?







1/5 A cap on the amount of hours an employer can make you work The Working Time directive provides legal standards to ensure the health and safety of employees in Europe. Among the many rules are a working week of a maximum 48 hours, including overtime, a daily rest period of 11 hours in every 24, a break if a person works for six hours or more, and one day off in every seven. It also includes provisions for paid annual leave of at least four weeks every year Getty Images

2/5 Helping the people of Britain to avoid smoking In 2014 MEPs passed the Tobacco Products Directive strengthening existing rules on the manufacture, production and presentation of tobacco products. This includes things like reduced branding, restrictions on products containing flavoured tobacco, health warnings on cigarette packets and provisions for e-cigarettes to ensure they are safe

3/5 Helping you to make the right choices with your food Thanks to the European Parliament, UK consumers have access to more information than ever about their food and drink. This includes amount of fat, and how much of it is saturated, carbohydrates, sugars, protein and so on. It also includes portion sizes and guideline daily amount information so people can make informed choices about their diet. All facts must be clear and easy to understand

4/5 Two year guarantees and 14-day returns policy for all products Consumers across the EU have access to a number of rights, from things which are potentially very useful, to things which used to be annoying. For example, shoppers in the UK receive a two-year guarantee on all products, and a 14-day period to change their minds and return a purchase, these things are useful www.PeopleImages.com-licence restrictions apply

5/5 Keeping your air nice and fresh (and safe) Believe it or not, although the situation is improving, some areas of the UK have appalling air quality. A report by the Royal College of Physicians released on 23 February says 40,000 deaths are caused by outdoor air pollution in the UK every year. Air pollution is linked to a number of illnesses and conditions, from Asthma to diabetes and dementia. The report estimates the costs to British business and the health service add up to £20 billion every year

More than 9 million UK mobile phone users suffer from so-called “bill shock” from using their phones while holidaying abroad each year, according to research by comparison website uSwitch.

People living in Switzerland, which is not part of the EU, currently pay one of the highest rates in Europe for data roaming.