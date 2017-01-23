Two Polish brothers who recruited staff for an agency that supplied Sports Direct have been convicted of an offence under the Modern Slavery Act, the BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw reports.

"Erwin & Krystian Markowski admitted conning and threatening workers employed at Sport Direct's warehouse at Shirebrook, in Derbyshire", Mr Shaw stated in a tweet, adding that the "brothers recruited 18 vulnerable men in Poland, then controlled their bank accounts and kept most of their wages".

Sports Direct was not immediately available for comment.

more follows...