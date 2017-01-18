Top economists and strategists have warned that Theresa May’s vision of Brexit lacks credibility and clarity, a day after the Prime Minister delivered an agenda-setting speech on Britain’s future outside the EU.

In her speech in London on Tuesday, Ms May confirmed that Britain will leave the EU’s single market to regain control of immigration policy and said that she wants to renegotiate the UK's customs agreement and seek a transition period to phase in changes all while remaining a “best friend” to the bloc.

“One might expect a successful negotiating strategy to have ambitious objectives and a credible fall back position,” Malcom Barr, an economist at JP Morgan, wrote in a note. “May certainly has the former. But we doubt the Prime Minister has the latter,” he added.

In the note to clients—entitled ‘Brexit: Mayday!”— Mr Barr also wrote that the notion that the UK can simply “fall back” to World Trade Organization rules as an alternative, is, in his view, “very dangerous.”

Jim Reid, the head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank, described her speech as an “upbeat attempt at balancing a harder Brexit than the market would like with a commitment to being an open global player.”

“It was a great speech in theory but a lot depends on the goodwill of EU member states for her to get her wishes of a comprehensive free trade agreement in goods and services with the continent,” Mr Reid said. “Even with such goodwill, it seems optimistic that this could get done within two years.”

Strategists at Unicredit said that the speech showed that Ms May “wants to have her cake and eat it.”

“While Theresa May does not want to be bound by the rules of the single market and the customs union, she still wants access to it,” they wrote in their morning note to clients.

“With EU leaders reiterating that there will be no cherry-picking, many questions about the future relationship between the UK and the EU remain open.”

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Already on Tuesday, Ms May’s speech prompted a chorus of criticism for leaving many questions unanswered and conjuring up an unrealistic image of Britain outside the bloc.

Immediately after she spoke, Adam Marshall, the head of the British Chambers of Commerce, said that while businesses now have a clearer sense of the Prime Minister's top-line priorities, “they will come away from her speech knowing little more about the likely outcome of the Brexit negotiations than they did yesterday.”

“We learned nothing new today that adds any colour to our economic outlook for Brexit," he said.

Nonetheless, investors appeared to cheer Ms May’s comments, at least in the short term.

The pound, which had suffered historically unprecedented falls in the aftermath of June’s Brexit vote, jumped on Tuesday helping it to chalk up its biggest single-day increase since 1998. On Wednesday it gave back some of those gains, but remained resilient.

The FTSE 100 benchmark stock index was steady too.