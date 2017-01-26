The chief executive of Imperial Brands, the maker of Gauloises and Winston cigarettes, is unlikely to get a pay rise this year in what seems to be another battle over boardroom greed.

Alison Cooper received a total pay package of £5.5m in the last financial year, up from £3.6m the year before.

A new pay policy that would have had the effect of taking Ms Cooper’s remuneration to £8.5m in 2017 was expected to be put to a shareholders’ vote on the 1 February. However, in an announcement to the stock exchange on Thursday, Imperial Brands said it would not put the policy to a vote as originally planned.

Mark Williamson, chairman of Imperial Brands, said in Thursday’s statement: “We have been actively engaging with shareholders for some time and while we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over that time and that the right course of action now is for the board to withdraw the resolution.”

'The board continues to believe that revising the policy is necessary for retaining and attracting the right calibre of talent to ensure the continued sustainable growth of the business and we will reengage with shareholders to reach a consensus on this important issue.'

Stefan Stern, director of the High Pay Centre, an independent non-party think tank established to monitor pay at the top of the income distribution, told the Independent that the move was "encouraging".

He said: “This is only the first example and we have to be careful to no get carried away, but it is an encouraging sign if it means big asset managers are going to engage more effectively and critically over executive pay.”

Mr Stern added that the threat of a new government’s policy to make companies justify high levels of executive pay is perhaps encouraging asset managers to act.

The move comes after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, last week, has demanded an end to pay awards that outpace ordinary employees at the UK’s biggest companies ahead of a round of critical shareholder votes in 2017.

The 13 highest-paying jobs with less than 40 hours per week







13 show all The 13 highest-paying jobs with less than 40 hours per week























1/13 13. Postal service clerks Average hours typically worked a week: 39.32 Median earned income: $51,000 What they do: Perform any combination of tasks in a post office like receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail racks or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Getty

2/13 12. Speech-language pathologists Average hours typically worked a week: 36.17 Median earned income: $54,000 What they do: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders.

3/13 11. Registered nurses Average hours typically worked a week: 37.59 Median earned income: $56,000 What they do: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing-care plans, and maintain medical records.

4/13 10. Psychologists Average hours typically worked a week: 36.75 Median earned income: $56,000 What they do: Diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observations, interviews, and psychological tests and formulate and administer programs of treatment.

5/13 9. Chiropractors Average hours typically worked a week: 39.75 Median earned income: $60,000 What they do: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system.

6/13 8. Occupational therapists Average hours typically worked a week: 36.02 Median earned income: $60,000 What they do: Provide rehabilitative treatments and procedures that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills.

7/13 7. Technical writers Average hours typically worked a week: 39.61 Median earned income: $62,000 What they do: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions.

8/13 6. Physical therapists Average hours typically worked a week: 37.43 Median earned income: $63,000 What they do: Assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Rex Features

9/13 5. Audiologists Average hours typically worked a week: 37.77 Median earned income: $64,000 What they do: Assess and treat people with hearing and related disorders.

10/13 4. Radiation therapists Average hours typically worked a week: 38.40 Median earned income: $70,000 What they do: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiologist according to established practices and standards.

11/13 3. Optometrists Average hours typically worked a week: 39.03 Median earned income: $100,000 What they do: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system.

12/13 2. Pharmacists Average hours typically worked a week: 38.38 Median earned income: $102,000 What they do: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use.

13/13 1. Dentists Average hours typically worked a week: 37.83 Median earned income: $130,000 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

This year more than half UK companies will have to go to investors for a binding vote on their remuneration packages, according to BlackRock.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to tackled the issue and the UK government published a consultation paper in November that outlined a range of possible reforms.