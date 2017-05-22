Consumers are taking an increasing interest in the ethical practices of the companies they buy from, with almost half saying that they have abandoned brands due to poor corporate behaviour.

A survey of 2,000 consumers published on Monday by media agency MediaCom found half of consumers said that they are willing to pay more for a brand that supports a cause that is important to them, while 63 per cent said that they believe brands have a responsibility to give back to society.

A total of 80 per cent said that companies must take steps to minimise their impact on the environment.

However, 65 per cent suspect that companies are overstating their environment-friendly credentials and 45 per cent admitted they were sceptical of any brands claiming to support good causes.

Increasing awareness around issues such as diversity and climate change in recent years means brands must make sure their message feels more authentic than ever before.

Last month, Pepsi faced a fierce backlash on social media after it released an advert featuring Kendall Jenner joining a peace march and handing a police officer a can of the brand’s flagship drink. The company pulled the ad after just one day saying: "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologise."

McDonald’s also came under fire last week, after TV viewers said the company’s latest advert in the UK was “exploiting childhood bereavement” to sell burgers.

The company took the decision to withdraw the advert from all media only a few days after its launch.

Commenting on the survey, John Shaw, chief product officer at Brand Union, a global brand and creative design consultancy agency, said it is important to distinguish between what shoppers say and what they do.

“When people say they are ‘willing to pay more’, then take care… It’s what they actually part with money for that matters, and it always ‘looks better’ to say that you support brands with a cause. When money becomes tight, this willingness can evaporate alarmingly quickly, as happened to sales of organic food after the financial crisis,” Mr Shaw said.

Mr Shaw pointed out, however, that brands need to recognise the “cynical exploitation” of these feelings is increasingly easily spotted and may be punished.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

“It’s often quite hard for an established business to really deliver against these goals in a meaningful way, which partly explains why some of the best-known exponents started that way from the outset, like Toms or Patagonia,” he said.

Shoe brand Toms donates a pair of shoes for every pair sold across 60 countries in collaboration with 100 NGOs to distribute the donations. Outdoor company Patagonia commits 1 per cent of their total sales or 10 per cent of their profit to environmental groups.

“The most dangerous response for brands is to appear worthy and act cynically, because then they’re only one hack away from a backlash. And of course, thanks to Pepsi, people will be more alert than ever to faked ethical chic," he added