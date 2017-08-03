The Bank of England has downgraded its UK GDP growth forecasts for both this year and next, as it expects the economy to continue to struggle in the run-up to Brexit.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee also voted, as expected, by six votes to two to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25 per cent.

However, the central bank also sought to send a hawkish message that a rate rise could still be coming sooner than markets currently expect.

The Bank said it saw GDP growth of 1.7 per cent this year, down from 1.9 per cent it projected in May. For 2018 it expects growth of 1.6 per cent, down from 1.7 per cent previously.

This comes after the Office for National Statistics last week reported disappointing quarterly GDP growth of just 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017. The Bank expects a similarly weak quarterly outturn in the third quarter.

Growth has slumped since the end of 2016 as rising inflation, stemming from the plummet in sterling in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, has hit households’ real incomes. Business investment has also been suppressed by uncertainty over the post-Brexit trade arrangements for UK firms.

Financial markets are currently pricing in the first rate rise from the MPC in the third quarter of 2018, significantly sooner than they were expecting in May.

But the minutes of the MPC’s meeting this week suggest that members still think that might not be soon enough, saying that if the economy develops as it currently expects “monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent”.

Despite the majority vote for a rate hold this week that warning could be taken a hawkish signal from the MPC by markets.

The Bank’s inflation forecast was largely unchanged from May. It expects inflation, currently at 2.6 per cent, to peak at 2.7 per cent in the final quarter of this year and to gradually fall to 2.2 per cent over the next three years, slightly above the Bank’s official 2 per cent target.

The Bank reiterated that its forecast were predicated on the assumption of a “smooth” Brexit in 2019, implying that a no deal “cliff-edge” in two years would do severe damage.

Several Cabinet ministers, led by the Chancellor Philip Hammond, have been pushing for a transition deal for the UK with the European Union after March 2019, meaning Britain could remain in the single market and customs unions for a period. However, others, such as the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, have cast doubt on such an outcome.

Average wage growth has been weak since May, falling below the rate of inflation, and the Bank has now downgraded its nominal wage growth forecast for 2018 to 3 per cent, down from 3.5 per cent previously. The 2019 forecast is 3.25 per cent, down from 3.75 per cent previously.

Business picture of the day







16 show all Business picture of the day





























1/16 Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox said any trade deal with the US would 'have to include agriculture' paving the way for the arrival of chicken washed in chlorinated water REUTERS

2/16 The Government it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough AFP

3/16 In a bid to ease paralysing congestion ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and combat a deeply entrenched and destructive culture of extreme presenteeism, Japan is trialling a practice that other countries adopted years ago: remote working. REUTERS

4/16 India’s won't allow self-driving cars as they take away jobs, says India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari. EPA

5/16 UK farmers are considering moving their operations abroad to Poland as they struggle to fill seasonal jobs post-Brexit referendum. PA

6/16 Channel 4's Great British Bake Off agrees a new sponsorship deal with Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker. The upcoming autumn series will be the first since the programme's switch from the BBC. The winner of the final series on the BBC was Candice Brown (pictured) Getty Images

7/16 Bitcoin could soon be used as a currency spent on everyday items. TenX hopes to introduce Visa cards able to convert the crypto-currency into legal tender in dollars, sterling, euros and yen. REUTERS

8/16 Fashion retailer Michael Kors buys out luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choos, brought to fame by celebrity endorsements from Princess Diana. The shoemaker, with stores in New York and London, hopes to boost the faltering fortunes of Kors. REUTERS

9/16 A driver sits behind the wheel of a Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford. The German carmaker announced plans to assemble a new electric Mini in the UK, despite uncertainty over Brexit and free trade. REUTERS

10/16 An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. The Us agreed to export rice to China for the first time, meeting growing demand for rice. REUTERS

11/16 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

12/16 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

13/16 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

14/16 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

15/16 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

16/16 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

Speculation had risen of a possible rate hike by the Bank in June and July after three MPC members unexpectedly voted to put up the cost of borrowing to curb rising prices in June. The Bank’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, also, surprisingly, said that he was also minded to vote to increase rates in the second half of the year.

However, most of the economic data released over the past month has disappointed and Mr Haldane ultimately voted to keep rates on hold this month. The two members who continued to vote for a rate rise were external members Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty. The third hawk, Kristin Forbes, has now left the committee, replaced by Silvana Tenreyro, who voted to keep rates on hold at their current record low.

Surveys have suggested that investment intentions of firms are relatively strong. But the Bank nevertheless downgraded its investment growth forecasts for this year to 1 per cent, down from 1.75 per cent previously. It also slashed its 2018 forecast to 2.75 per cent, down from 3.25 per cent in May. “The anticipation of Brexit and related uncertainties are likely to dampen investment growth somewhat,” it said.

Over 2016 business investment fell for the first time in a calendar year since the financial crisis a decade ago.

In May the markets were pricing in just a single rate rise over the next three years and it would not occur until the end of 2019. Now they are pricing in two rises of the Bank’s forecast horizon, with the second to occur in the first half of 2020.