The US dollar, boosted by Donald Trump’s election victory back in November, has dramatically changed course in recent weeks and is now set to chalk up its worst performance for a January in a decade.

On Tuesday, the buck deepened its recent losses against a slew of currencies after a senior adviser to the new President, Peter Navarro, made comments about the euro, which indicated that the Trump administration might be attempting to talk its own currency down.

The dollar has already had a challenging week, falling particularly sharply against Japan’s yen, which is broadly considered a low-risk asset to hold during times of economic uncertainty.

Strategists and economists had broadly expected the dollar to be fuelled by Mr Trump’s investment promises and pledges to cut back regulation and tax, but many are now saying that the uncertainty enveloping markets is deterring investors from placing big bets on the currency.

“It seems clear that Trump’s modus operandi seems to be to make public threats and bold claims first, before negotiating later,” said Mark Dowding, a partner at BlueBay Asset Management.

“This is likely to lead to elevated volatility as investors seek to interpret the various tweets and messages coming from the White House and it will be important to monitor events in DC very carefully in the next few weeks as we seek to draw investment conclusions,” he added.

According to Bloomberg, a key dollar index used to measure the currency’s strength against a range of other currencies, is on track to chalk up a more than 2.5 per cent decline for January which would be its worst performance for the first month of the year since 2006, when it decline 2.4 per cent in January.

One think that could spur fresh dollar strength is any kind of indication from the US Federal Reserve that it intends to raise interest rates imminently.

The Fed kicked off a two-day meeting on Tuesday and will make a statement on Wednesday.

“A more confident tone could provide some reprieve to the [dollar],” strategists at Bank of America wrote in a note. Morgan Stanley strategists also said that depending on what the Fed says, the recent downward correction in the dollar might be “put to rest”.

Elsewhere on Tuesday stocks remained under pressure too, after Mr Trump fired acting US Attorney General Sally Yates late Mondayin response to her publicly questioning whether his refugee and immigration ban was constitutional.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street, which like the dollar had enjoyed a surge in the aftermath of Mr Trump’s election victory, suffered their biggest fall of the year on Monday and opened lower on Tuesday too.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Japan's Nikkei stock index posted its largest daily decline since November. A strong yen tends to weigh on the Nikkei because of the many exporters listed in the index.

“We may only be 11 days into the first 100 days of the new Trump administration but one thing is becoming more apparent and that is that markets are going to be continually tested in the near term by the words and actions of President Trump,” said Craig Nicol, a credit analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Strategists at UniCredit wrote in a note that Mr Trump remains “a wild card”.