Venezuela’s economic crisis has hit a new low, with the country’s foreign currency reserves plunging to just $10bn (£8.1bn).
Venezuela has been in a dire state for months, with financial instability leaving food, medicine and electricity expensive and in short supply.
Under President Nicolás Maduro, who became President in 2013, the county’s foreign currency reserves have dropped significantly.
In 2011 - under Hugo Chavez - Venezuela had around $30bn (£24bn) in foreign reserves, but this had decreased to $20bn (£16bn) by 2015.
The country also owes $7.2bn (£5.8) in debts, which it has paid in the past using gold.
The small amount of reserves left over means it is possible that Venezuela could default on its debt, which could worsen austerity, further adding to the misery of Venezuelans and potentially sparking a more severe crisis.
Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Nomura Holdings said to CNN Money: "The question is: Where is the floor?
"If oil prices stagnate and foreign reserves reach zero, then the clock is going to start on a default."
State mismanagement of economic resources – particularly oil – has fuelled a severe financial crisis.
Economists says the country has been overly reliant on the fossil fuel, of which it has the largest reserves in the world, making up the bulk of its exports and bringing in 95 per cent of government revenue.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/29 28 February 2017
An Israeli youth supporter of settlements cries as Israeli police forces move protestors away from a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces. Nine homes in the Ofra settlement were found to have been built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli supreme court ordered them razed by March 5, rejecting last minute petitions to delay the demolition or have the buildings sealed instead
Getty Images
-
2/29 28 February 2017
Israeli youths supporters of settlements surround and sit on a rooftop of a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the people in nine houses
Getty Images
-
3/29 28 February 2017
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra
Reuters
-
4/29 28 February 2017
Israeli youths supporters of settlements sit on the rooftop of a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli force
Getty Images
-
5/29 28 February 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France
Reuters
-
6/29 28 February 2017
An Afghan health worker vaccinates a child as relatives watch during a campaign to eliminate polio on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan
AP
-
7/29 28 February 2017
Displaced Iraqis who fled their homes are pictured at the special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq
Reuters
-
8/29 28 February 2017
Makeshift shacks are seen at an encampment after the evacuation of members of the Roma community, along a section of the disused 'Petite Ceinture' circular railway line near Porte de la Chapelle in northern Paris
Getty Images
-
9/29 28 February 2017
A general view of construction of the Pyongchang Olympic Village in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. The Pyongchang Olympic Village will house athletes during the Pyongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Getty Images
-
10/29 28 February 2017
A general view of construction of the Pyongchang Olympic Village in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. The Pyongchang Olympic Village will house athletes during the Pyongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Getty Images
-
11/29 28 February 2017
Special police carry boxes outside a building at Maerkisches Viertel area in Berlin, Germany
Reuters
-
12/29 28 February 2017
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq
Reuters
-
13/29 27 February 2017
Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division fire a multiple rocket launcher from a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighter
Getty Images
-
14/29 27 February 2017
French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen visits a stand at the Agriculture Fair in Paris
Getty Images
-
15/29 27 February 2017
Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division hold a position on a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters
Getty Images
-
16/29 27 February 2017
Emirati men walk across the dunes in the Rimah desert, west of Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirate
Getty Images
-
17/29 27 February 2017
Comedian Bill Cosby leaves after a pre-trial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The judge agreed to form a jury from another district in Pennsylvania, on the grounds that media coverage has potentially biased the local jury pool
Getty Images
-
18/29 27 February 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters man a checkpoint on the eastern edge of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria
Reuters
-
19/29 27 February 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy is seen at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Banglades
Reuters
-
20/29 27 February 2017
A dancer performs during a rehearsal at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
21/29 27 February 2017
Dancers perform during a rehearsal at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
22/29 27 February 2017
Ballet dancers backstage before a performance of a ballet production of Jean-Madeleine Schneitzhoeffer's La Sylphide at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
23/29 27 February 2017
Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, look for survivors amidst the debris following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib
Getty Images
-
24/29 27 February 2017
President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Also at the meeting are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on the couch
AP
-
25/29 27 February 2017
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges talk before a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
26/29 26 February 2017
Actor Janelle Monae, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and actors Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer pose backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Getty Images
-
27/29 26 February 2017
Syrian men walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed a day earlier following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
Getty Images
-
28/29 25 February 2017
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge, in Suzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province. The bridge features four 40 metre tall towers instead of two, but otherwise uses many design elements from the London original
Getty Images
-
29/29 25 February 2017
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge, in Suzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province. The bridge features four 40 metre tall towers instead of two, but otherwise uses many design elements from the London original
Getty Images
But a fall in the price of oil, along with massive inflation, widespread corruption and a crash in the Bolívar, were all factors in the financial crisis.
The situation is expected to get worse, with some estimates placing inflation at 1,600 per cent this year.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that around 75 per cent of Venezuelans have lost an average of 8.6kg in bodyweight due to the food shortages.
A third of the country’s population, around 9.6 million people, reported eating no more than two meals a day, a study found.
- More about:
- Venezuela
- economy
- economic crisis