Volkswagen has formally pleaded guilty to cheating the US government by using software to evade emission rules in nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.

The troubled German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and an import crime. It was represented in Detroit federal court by its general counsel, Manfred Doess.

The deal was made weeks ago. VW, has agreed to pay a $4.3bn (£3.5bn) penalty, although the scandal has cost the company about $21 bn.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off during regular driving.

US regulators confronted VW about the software after West Virginia University researchers discovered differences in testing and real-world emissions. Volkswagen denied the use of the so-called defeat device but finally admitted it in September 2015 sending shockwaves through the entire global car industry.

According to research presented by scientists from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) last week, more than a thousand people in Europe are likely to die early as a result of being exposed to fumes emitted by Volkswagen cars involved in a major emissions scandal that has rocked the global auto industry.

Of the premature deaths, 500 will likely occur in Germany, according to MIT, with the other 60 per cent happening in neighbouring countries, most notably Poland, France, and the Czech Republic.

Volkswagen issued a massive recall of the vehicles affected, faced a multitude of lawsuits and has agreed to pay billions to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, but the MIT report found that the scandal had already had an impact on public health in Germany and beyond.

More follows ...