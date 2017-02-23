Veteran financier Warren Buffett is a fan of Apple and a big buyer of bank stocks, but might an entire airline be next on his shopping list?

A group of analysts at Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley thinks that could be the case.

In a research note published this week and cited by Business Insider, they write that "based on historical precedent and the state of the [airline] industry” a full-scale acquisition of an airline by Mr Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment firm is a possibility, “particularly if the stocks weaken”.

Mr Buffett doesn’t have a track record of snapping up whole airlines but he did displayed a penchant for bulk buying in the rail industry when he snapped up Texas-based freight railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe, in 2009.

In terms of which airline Mr Buffett might have his eye on, the analysts say that Southwest could be a “plausible” candidate, according to Business Insider, because it is largely focused on the domestic market, shows growth potential and has a well-established management team.

Berkshire Hathaway has been a particularly aggressive buyer of stocks in recent months.

Forbes top 10 richest billionaires in the world







10 show all Forbes top 10 richest billionaires in the world

















1/10 Bill Gates - $75 bn The creator of Microsoft is worth $78 billion. He has topped the list for 17 out of the past 22 years - though his net worth shrank by $4.2bn (£3bn) to $75bn (£53.7bn).

2/10 Amancio Ortega - $67 bn The Spanish business who set up the Zara chain of high-street shops is worth $67 billion. REUTERS/ AP

3/10 Warren Buffet - $60.8 bn Warren buffet is the world's most successful investor. Forbes rates him as being worth $60.8 billion. Getty

4/10 Carlos Slim Helu - $50 bn Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecom magnate, is this year’s biggest loser with a fortune of $50 billion, down from $77.1 billion last year. Getty

5/10 Jeff Bezos - $45.2 bn Amazon’s Jeff Bezos moved up to the fifth from the fifteenth spot last year; his net worth increased to $45.2 billion. Getty Images

6/10 Mark Zuckerberg - $44.6 bn The biggest gainer on the 2016 list is Mark Zuckerberg , whose fortune is up $11.2 billion for a total net worth of $44.6 billion. He is the sixth richest in the world. Getty Images

7/10 Larry Ellison - $43.6 bn The American entrepreneur has a fortune of $43.6 billion Bloomberg

8/10 Michael Bloomberg - $40 bn Michael Bloomberg, whose media and financial empire has created a personal fortune of $40 bn, is said to be willing to spend up to $1bn on a presidential campaign AP

9/10 Charles Koch and David Koch - $39.6 bn Charles Koch, along with brother David Koch of Koch Industries are joint sixth and are valued at $39.6 billion.

10/10 Liliane Bettencourt - $36.1 bn Liliane Bettencourt is the heir to the L’Oreal empire Getty Images

According to Reuters, in the final quarter of 2016, the company quadrupled its stake in Apple and increased its holding in the four biggest US airlines sevenfold.

According to regulatory filings cited by Reuters, Berkshire recently had $9.3bn in airline, with investments topping $2.1bn in each of American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Continental.