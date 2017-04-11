Mothers are paid an average of 3 per cent less for every child they have compared to their female counterparts who do not have children, according to a French study, which also shows that fathers suffer no penalty at all.

The study conducted by the Université Paris-Saclay, based on 16 years of data from the French private sector, found that after having a child, women are often allocated to assignments considered to be “less risky”, so are less likely to receive bonuses and are more likely to become trapped in low-wage trajectories.

“Gender inequalities persist within households, in terms of the share of domestic work or bargaining power, but they also persist within firms,” said Lionel Wilner, the author of the study.

“The gender pay gap, occupational gender segregation and the glass ceiling are the most striking examples – but an obvious example of gender inequality is related to childbirth,” he said.

“The motherhood penalty accounts for noticeable hourly wage differences following childbirth.”

He describes the wage gap as both unfair and inefficient and calls for “public intervention” in the form of “campaigns against discrimination” and the provision of on-the-job childcare.

He said that a paternity leave of the same duration as maternity leave would also be a step towards closing this gender gap.

The gender pay gap has become subject to fierce debate in the UK in recent months with pressure groups and campaigners regularly criticising the Government for not doing enough to combat discrimination.

As of Thursday last week, companies in the UK employing more than 250 people have 12 months to meet a deadline to publish their gender pay gap figures, but critics have said that the reporting won’t be granular enough to facilitate real change.

According to the Fawcett Society, one of the UK’s largest charities promoting women’s rights, the current overall gender gap for full-time workers is 13.9 per cent.

The Society also says that women are frequently being paid less than men in the equivalent role, despite that being illegal.

The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs







10 show all The top 10 best-paid part-time jobs

















1/10 Lecturer - £36,513 Almost £10,000 more than the median UK salary. Experience required. Istock Photo

2/10 Business analyst What do they do? Nobody knows, but they are handsomely rewarded for it. Must speak fluent jargon. Istock Photo

3/10 Teaching assistant - £20,300 Istock Photo

4/10 Research assistant - £21,370 The world of academia pays surprisingly well according to the survey. Reuters

5/10 Warehouse worker - £16,800 Despite what Mike Ashley might be paying. Reuters

6/10 Tutor - £16,500 Private tutors can command upwards of £50 per hour. Istock Photo

7/10 Beauty consultant - £15,000 Reuters

8/10 Brand ambassador - £15,020 This is actually Max Verstappen representing several brands. He earns more than £15,020. rex features

9/10 Office assistant - £14,560 Harder than it looks. Istock Photo

10/10 Front desk manager - £14,520 Front of house. The face of the operation. Reuters

Commenting on the Université Paris-Saclay study, Kate Headley, director of human resources at Clear Company, an online consultancy which promotes diversity in the workplace, said that “organisations need to create an inclusive culture to which equality and diversity are fundamental if they truly want to address gender inequality in the workplace.”

“A reliance on targets or quotas to improve diversity and inclusion without a focus on fostering cultural change, will only perpetuate this issue, and risks putting mothers at an even greater disadvantage,” she added.