Schroders, the UK’s biggest publicly listed asset manager, has issued a striking warning on the effects of climate change and cautioned that the world is on track to widely miss targets set out by the Paris Agreement.

In a report published on Monday, the investment giant argues that global temperatures are set to rise by more than 4 degrees above pre-Industrial Revolution levels, overshooting the 1.5 to 2-degree target agreed by almost 150 world leaders in Paris back in 2015.

“Climate change is a major challenge for the global economy, industries and financial markets. However, too little attention is paid to developing the tools to manage the risks it presents,” said Andy Howard, head of sustainable research at Schroders.

“Understanding the speed of progress and the implications for investment values is critical,” he added.

The report – which will be updated monthly – takes twelve different indicators of climate change into account, including political ambition, public concern, political action and corporate planning, as well as factors around the cost of climate and around how fast we’re developing technologies to combat climate change.

It argues that while individual governments have committed to combating global warming, “if political rhetoric is not backed up by tangible action, long-term environmental damage will accelerate and economic costs escalate”.

It argues that, even with US President Donald Trump’s decision to jettison the accord, “a clear consensus for action remains among global leaders, but that we’re nonetheless “accelerating towards a cliff edge”.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

In the long term, if temperatures rise by 4 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the change could have an approximate 10 per cent impact on cash earnings of global companies, according to the report. It could also have an approximate 10 per cent impact on the gross domestic product of the world.

Schroders is not the first asset management house to express concern about climate change. Both Legal & General and BlackRock have issued similar warnings in the past.