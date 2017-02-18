These will be the 32 most powerful economies in the world by 2050

By 2050, the world is likely to have changed drastically from what we know now, and the planet's economic and financial landscape will be no exception.

A report from professional services giant PwC looks at which economies around the world will be the biggest and most powerful in 33 years time.

The report, titled "The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?" ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity.

PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period.

With the exception of the USA, many of the world's current powerhouse economies like Japan and Germany will have slipped down global rankings, replaced by countries such as India and Indonesia, which are currently emerging markets.

Check out the ranking below (All numbers cited in the slides are in US dollars and at constant values (for reference, the US's current PPP is $18.562 trillion):

32. Netherlands — $1.496 trillion.

31. Colombia — $2.074 trillion.

30. Poland — $2.103 trillion.

29. Argentina — $2.365 trillion.

28. Australia — $2.564 trillion.

27. South Africa — $2.570 trillion.

26. Spain — $2.732 trillion.

25. Thailand — $2.782 trillion.

24. Malaysia — $2.815 trillion.

23. Bangladesh — $3.064 trillion.

22. Canada — $3.1 trillion.

21. Italy — $3.115 trillion.

20. Vietnam — $3.176 trillion.

19. Philippines — $3.334 trillion.

18. South Korea — $3.539 trillion.

17. Iran — $3.900 trillion.

16. Pakistan — $4.236 trillion.

15. Egypt — $4.333 trillion.

14. Nigeria — $4.348 trillion.

13. Saudi Arabia — $4.694 trillion.

12. France — $4.705 trillion.

11. Turkey — $5.184 trillion.

10. United Kingdom — $5.369 trillion.

9. Germany — $6.138 trillion.

8. Japan — $6.779 trillion.

7. Mexico — $6.863 trillion.

6. Russia — $7.131 trillion.

5. Brazil — $7.540 trillion.

4. Indonesia — $10.502 trillion.

3. United States — $34.102 trillion.

2. India — $44.128 trillion.

1. China — $58.499 trillion.

Read more:

• This chart is easy to interpret: It says we're screwed

• How Uber became the world's most valuable startup

• These 4 things could trigger the next crisis in Europe

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.