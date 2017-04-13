Donald Trump has said he was "very proud of" dropping the "mother of all bombs" on Afghanistan.

US command in thr country used a cargo plane to drop the the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the American military in Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border - a remote area where members of an Isis affiliate were operating.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the bomb targeted tunnels and caves Isis fighters used to "move around freely".

Mr Trump praised the US military and said the mission was "very successful".

"Everybody knows exactly what happened and what I do is I authorise my military. We have the greatest military in the world and they've done their job as usual. So, we have given them total authorisation," he said.

The order was signed off by US Central Command's General Joseph Votel but neither they nor the Pentagon have confirmed yet whether Mr Trump issued the order or has given the military a general authorisation for such activities.

Mr Trump alluded once again to the previous Obama administration in his comments. He said that there is a "tremendous difference" between "the last eight weeks and compare that to really what's happened over the last eight years."

The bombing comes on the heels of a US missile strike in Syria which was in response to a chemical attack believed by the administration to be carried out by the Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime.