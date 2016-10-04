A Cornwall primary school reported to have banned running in the playground has apologised for the confusion over its decision.

Hillfort Primary School in Liskeard said there had been a 'misunderstanding' and moved to reassure parents that children have not been banned from running.

It was reported earlier this week that pupils at the school had been forbidden from running in the playground, but the school said it had simply 'defined some clearer rules in the playground'.

The school said: "There seems to have been some misunderstanding over what has been communicated to parents.

"We encourage all of our pupils to enjoy break time, whether this be running or playing. We have simply defined some clearer rules in the playground so that all pupils can enjoy break time in designated areas.

"We would like to apologise for any confusion this may have caused and if any parents have any concerns, they can contact the school directly."

In a newsletter dated 23rd September the school announced: "Starting on Tuesday...we will only allow running on the ball court."

It said this was an attempt to tackle bad behaviour in the lunch break.

But the decision led to protests from parents, who set up a petition arguing the policy was 'health and safety gone mad' and an attack on children’s freedom.

The petition, which received more than 160 signatures, called for the running ban to be lifted.

It said: "Stopping children running during free play due to bumping into each other is health and safety gone mad.

"Do not allow 'health and safety' to remove the liberty to spontaneously run in the playground during imaginative and child-led play.

The parents' petition added that the school should consider "creative alternatives to removing the right to play freely in the playground".

Writing on the school website, head teacher Dr Tim Cook claimed the new playground policy had already proved a success.

He said: "In the three days that we have been running this new set of activities, the children seem to have enjoyed them and negative behaviours have reduced significantly.

"This decision has been taken in the interests of children’s safety and I hope that parents/carers will support this."

He added that the policy would be reviewed over the next couple of weeks.

Following the clarification, petition creator Leah Browning, whose son attends the school, hailed a "fantastic outcome" and welcomed what she called the school's "U turn" and "back pedal".

"Our children WILL have the right and freedom to run freely during child led free play", she wrote on the petition website.

The controversy comes a year after Old Priory Junior Academy in Plympton, Devon banned children from doing cartwheels and handstands at school, while Riverview Junior School in Gravesend previously put an end to playground games such as British Bulldog.