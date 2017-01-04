New higher education legislation being put before Parliament could put students and the reputations of UK universities at risk, even encouraging “scam” universities, independent experts have warned.

An extensive report released by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) suggests nearly three quarters of new higher education providers opening in the next two years will remain unregulated after the Government’s controversial new Higher Education and Research Bill comes into effect.

Of 760 new alternative higher education providers, 553 are expected to remain outside of the new regulatory system, prompting concerns that taxpayer money will be used to fund unaccountable private companies marketing poor-quality courses for profit.

Government ministers say the bill is designed to widen choice for students and deliver value for money in line with increasingly high tuition fees.

Labour, Liberal Democrats and crossbench peers in the House of Lords have reacted against the new bill, however, stressing the move could lower standards and damage the reputation of British education altogether.

The Hepi report, Alternative providers of higher education: Issues for policymakers, claims the new bill risks missing the Government’s own declared objective of encouraging a “vibrant and high-quality range” of alternatives to traditional universities and private institutions offering degrees and other qualifications.

Speaking to The Independent, Hepi Director Nick Hillman said while the 553 unregulated providers are not registered with the government, they are not deemed illegal.

These companies are not obliged to provide any information as to how they are run, however, causing potential problems with “scam universities” offering low standard degrees.

He said: “The Government’s rhetoric implies the bill is going to sort out the regulation of higher education in the UK.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

“The Government’s position is that since tuition fees have tripled in 2012, higher education has needed to be reviewed. It certainly does not give the impression that there are going to be more than 500 higher education providers going unregulated.”

Almost 300,000 students currently attend 732 of the alternative institutions open in England. At many of them (122), students are authorised to draw tuition and maintenance loans from the Student Loans Company.

Both parliamentary peers and academic leaders have raised concerns that the new Government reforms will make it easier for new institutions to be awarded university status, encouraging private companies to use institutions for a profit.

Mr Hillman added: “All higher education institutions were new entrants once, and many alternative providers are providing flexible and innovative provision to under-represented groups.

Budget 2016: Education changes

“But, as the higher education market continues to change shape, we must be vigilant in ensuring bad apples do not contaminate the sector as a whole.”

University and College Union (UCU) said the Hepi forecast “should sound alarm bells” in government.

UCU general secretary Sally Hunt said: “If we are to protect our students and the global reputation enjoyed by UK universities, the new legislation must protect taxpayers’ money from being handed over to a potential pool of unscrupulous providers.

“We must have more rigorous quality measures applied before any new provider is allowed to access either degree awarding powers or state funding via the student loans system.”

Robin Middlehurst, another of the paper’s authors, said: “Better protection of the public purse is overdue, especially given the growth in the number of for-profit providers.

“Experience in the USA and Australia shows overly generous rules for alternative providers are a magnet for questionable business practices.

“The end results can include stranded students, a bill for taxpayers and regulatory intervention.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “More alternative providers than ever will be regulated thanks to the reforms being introduced through our Higher Education and Research Bill. As well as regulating all those receiving public funding, the Office for Students will have the ability to regulate alternative providers outside of public funding.

“The Bill, which is currently going through Parliament, will build a higher education system that offers students high quality teaching, more choice and greater competition.”