A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated battery after she shot her house guests in the legs because they were “too loud”.

Alana Annette Savell was hosting a couple at her home in Panama City when they reportedly became too noisy and she ordered them to leave.

She then shot the man and the woman in the legs.

The pair were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s office, the female victim, Kirsty Jo Mohr, had turned up at the house around 1am on Monday with a man called "Cowboy" who she had just met in a bar.

They allegedly drank together and spoke in raised voices.

Savell said she lost her temper, firing a 22-calibre handgun towards her guests’ feet.

She injured her own boyfriend in the process, firing eight or nine shots in total.

The suspect’s boyfriend allegedly told her that once someone is asked to leave their property three times, she should get a gun and shoot it at the ground.

If that does not work, she should shoot people in the leg.

Savell remains in custody.