A woman whose son overdosed on prescription painkillers has posted a picture of his plight on Facebook to “make everyone aware” of the dangers of opioid abuse.

Sherri Kent said her 22-year-old son Michael had taken a fatal dose of fentanyl, a powerful pain medication said to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Ms Kent, from Calgary in Canada, warned of an opioid “epidemic” sweeping the country – echoing reports from the US, where the number of deaths linked to prescription painkillers has doubled since 2000, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It’s out of control and there is no way to protect our children from this other than to warn them of the dangers of drug use,” she wrote alongside the harrowing picture of her son on life support.

“My son was not an addict, he made a mistake that cost him his life,” she wrote in the post, which has been shared more than 30,000 times. “Please share this with your family and friends to help prevent another tragedy.”

Fentanyl was first developed by a Belgian chemist in 1959. It is used by doctors as an anaesthetic but has also become available on the black market as a recreational drug and is increasingly found mixed with heroin.

Pop superstar Prince was found dead at his home in April last year after a fentanyl overdose and the CDC says the number of deaths linked to fentanyl almost doubled between 2013 and 2014.

Police in north England have warned drug users to be “extremely cautious” following six drug-related deaths in Barnsley, Leeds and Normanton last weekend.

Traces of fentanyl were found in batches of heroin seized in the area, reported the BBC, but police have said it is still too early to connect the deaths to the drug.

An overdose of the painkiller has also been found responsible for the death of Robert Fraser, an 18-year-old from Deal in Kent.

The worst jobs for your health







10 show all The worst jobs for your health

















1/10 10. Surgical and medical assistants, technologists, and technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 57.3 What they do: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel and perform medical laboratory tests. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 69

2/10 9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators Overall unhealthiness score: 57.7 What they do: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 99 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 89 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 84

3/10 8. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators Overall unhealthiness score: 58.2 What they do: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 97 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 80 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 74

4/10 7. Histotechnologists and histologic technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 59.0 What they do: Prepare histologic slides from tissue sections for microscopic examination and diagnosis by pathologists. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 76 3. Exposure to disease and infections: 75

5/10 6. Immigration and customs inspectors Overall unhealthiness score: 59.3 What they do: Investigate and inspect people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the US or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 78 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 63 3. Exposure to radiation: 62

6/10 5. Podiatrists Overall unhealthiness score: 60.2 What they do: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 87 2. Exposure to radiation: 69 3. Exposure to contaminants: 67

7/10 4. Veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and laboratory animal caretakers and veterinary technologists and technicians What they do: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals and perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 81 2. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 75 3. Exposure to contaminants: 74

8/10 3. Anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and anesthesiologist assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 62.3 What they do: Administer anesthetics or sedatives during medical procedures, and help patients in recovering from anesthesia. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 94 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to radiation: 74

9/10 2. Flight attendants What they do: Provide personal services to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of airline passengers during flight. Greet passengers, verify tickets, explain use of safety equipment, and serve food or beverages. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 88 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 77 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 69

10/10 1. Dentists, dental surgeons, and dental assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 65.4 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 84 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 75 3. Time spent sitting: 67

In Canada, admissions to hospital for opioid poisoning have increased by 42 per cent between 2008 and 2015, according to the Canadian Institute of Health Information.

Ms Kent told CBC News that at the moment the photograph was taken, she was lying next to her son and holding his hand while she “told him I was still proud of him”.

Five people were helped by organs donated after Michael died on 21 March, a week after his overdose, said his mother. “It was the worst days of my life,” she added. “Michael had a compassion for everybody, he'd give you the shirt off his back, he was that type of child.“