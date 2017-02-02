Today I am delighted to announce that The Independent's Young and Homeless Helpline Appeal has smashed through the £3m barrier.

More than anything, this remarkable achievement is testament to the extraordinary generosity of you, the readers, and your commitment to fighting the scourge of youth homelessness.

In such a prosperous and thriving country it is shameful that so many thousands of young people find themselves sleeping rough or in perilous temporary accommodation.

This money will enable the creation of Centrepoint’s new Young and Homeless Helpline. This free helpline will be the first centralised youth homelessness advice service and will provide those who are at risk of sleeping on the streets with the help they need when they need it.

But that is not all. Thankfully, we now have the money to also help give vulnerable young people the training they need to get into work, treat their mental health issues and learn the skills need to go on to achieve successful independent lives.

The causes of homelessness







7 show all The causes of homelessness











1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most of the £3m has been raised from the general public, whether responding to Centrepoint’s adverts on the Tube in London, vouchers or charity auctions on this website.

Corporate donors have also played their part. The Asos Foundation, The Arsenal Foundation, Cameron Mackintosh, Deliveroo and Airbnb, in particular, have been extraordinarily generous.

But we would not have hit £3m without the backing of some of Britain's leading names from business, art and politics. Sadiq Khan, Theresa May, Tim Farron and Jeremy Corbyn have pledged their support, along with Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Phil Collins.

In particular, I would like to recognise the Duke of Cambridge, whose call to action was the inspiration behind the whole campaign, and who will be there helping the Helpline’s volunteers when it launches in just 10 days time.

On behalf of The Independent, Centrepoint, and thousands of the country’s most vulnerable young people for years to come, I would just like to say: thank you.

Evgeny Lebedev

Owner, The Independent