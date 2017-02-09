I was on stage supporting a big star, but I was homeless and thinking 'I don't know where I'm staying tonight'

Up-and-coming singer Levelle London, who along with several other artists sings on the Homeless Helpline campaign’s charity release “Helpline Ring”, has revealed his own battle with homelessness.

“It started when I was 15,” he said, “I had problems at home, moving in and out of my mum’s house in north London, sometimes in with my dad in south London, and sometimes with friends, sofa-surfing.”

At the time, the council required parental authorisation for under-18s seeking re-housing. His mum refused to write the letter.

“I started sleeping on buses aged 16,” said London. “I was living out of a bag, going from house to house, and that's when I started making music. My situation was so harsh, I just started writing these raw, honest songs.”

At school London dreamed of being a grime MC, but gravitated to a more mellow, R&B sound as he got older.

Even with no fixed address, he continued to record music and play shows, including as a support act for American R&B star, Mario.

“It was strange. I was supporting a big star, and I was standing on stage thinking, I don't know where I'm staying tonight. It was a bittersweet time.”

“Helpline Ring”, a cover of Drake's “Hotline Bling”, is to be released online next week. The song aims to raise awareness for the Centrepoint Helpline, the first multi-channel advice service specifically for young people at risk of homelessness.

“I wish I had something like this when I became homeless,” said London.

Eventually London approached Alone in London, a service for 16-25-year olds at risk of homelessness, who set him up with a room in Hackney for a year. He now lives at Peter Bedford Housing Association in Hackney, where he is finding time to concentrate on his music.

“Not every song is about homelessness or depression but I always make sure I keep talking about those things because music is my counselling, my diary.”

The causes of homelessness







7 show all The causes of homelessness











1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a teenager, London and his best friend promised each other they would make it.

He said: “We were in a science lesson and my friend said to me, ‘one day, we're both going to be on the red carpet’.”

His friend kept his promise: John Boyega, star of Attack the Block and Star Wars, is now a bankable Hollywood star.

Boyega invited London along to the London premier.

“We were at the Star Wars premier and I said to him, John, we did it, we’re on the red carpet,” he said.

“Now it’s my turn to take him to the red carpet. I’ve just got to put the work in.”