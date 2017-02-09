Helpline Ring: Rising music stars sing for our appeal with a homeless helpline twist on a Drake classic

The cream of the UK’s up-and-coming urban talent is to join forces for an awareness-raising single in support of the Centrepoint Young and Homeless Helpline.

Entitled “Helpline Ring”, the song is an adaptation of the 2016 Drake hit “Hotline Bling” and includes lyrics which reflect the experience of young homeless people.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Michael Angelo, it features eight artists including Melissa Steel, Krishane, Will Simms and singer Levelle London, who struggled with homelessness as a teenager.

“Helpline Ring” will be released online free of charge on 17 February, days after the 13 February launch of the Centrepoint helpline, Britain’s first national service for young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The launch of the helpline will mark the culmination of Centrepoint and The Independent’s Young and Homeless Helpline Appeal, which has raised more than £3m.

Levelle London, one of the performers on the track, said his personal experience attests to the need for such a service.

He said: “I remember going to the Citizens Advice Bureau, which was good, but this dives deeper into what I was specifically going through, so I wish I had something like it when I first became homeless.”

London told The Independent of sleeping rough and on buses after falling out with his mother as a teenager.

The artists involved will take it in turns to record new lyrics on the Drake adaptation.

New lines include, “Started eating less and staying out more/Carrying your bags and knocking door to door/Hanging with some crew you’ve never seen before” and “You need to call them on the helpline/Any time you need support/Call them on the helpline”.

The causes of homelessness







7 show all The causes of homelessness











1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

Famed for its unusual cha-cha rhythm, the original “Hotline Bling”, by Drake, is nominated for best rap performance at Sunday’s Grammys. The video sparked a deluge of internet memes inspired by the Canadian rapper’s goofy dancing. There were even reports of the then US President Barack Obama dancing to the hit.

“It couldn’t be a better choice of song,” said “Helpline Ring” producer Michael Angelo. “The key thing when doing something like this is to get the attention of the target demographic. It has to be relevant to them. And all young people know this song. It’s one of the biggest of last year.”

Angelo, a producer of tracks on Sam Smith’s platinum-selling album In the Lonely Hour, has worked with Tinie Tempah and Lady Leshurr.

He continued: “It’s very exciting to have so many great artists on one record, especially for such a good cause. I know people who have struggled with homelessness, so I am happy to help spread awareness of the helpline with this single.”

Nick Connolly, Centrepoint’s corporate development manager, said: “The track has been put together to reach the young people that Centrepoint is here to help. We are incredibly grateful to these wonderful artists for giving up their time to support Centrepoint in connecting with some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities.”