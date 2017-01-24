An evening of knockout punchlines - comedy stars raise laughs, and money, for the homeless helpline

Monday night's Laughing Point comedy gig in aid of Centrepoint, the charity that helps the homeless young, was a win-win scenario. The audience at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End was thoroughly entertained by some of the sharpest wits in showbusiness, while money was raised for an extremely worthwhile cause - the Young and Homeless Helpline.

The late addition of Daniel Kitson as compere was a bonus. He has such natural funny bones he had the crowd in stitches merely by asking for the lights to be adjusted. First act Joe Lycett maintained the momentum, from his waspishly sarcastic “America is great again” opening to his closing yarn about concealing a private eye in his office. Quirky Lou Sanders fared less well, although her self-mocking “I was the prettiest girl in class. I was homeschooled” had charm.

Edinburgh festival: The 100 best jokes from this year







16 show all Edinburgh festival: The 100 best jokes from this year





























1/16 1. Joe Lycett, Pleasance Courtyard: "What do we want!? More research into a cure for ADHD! When do we want it!? Let's play swingball!"

2/16 2. Mark Smith, Pleasance Courtyard: "I've been keeping a count of the prostitutes I've been sleeping with. Tally ho."

3/16 3. Hayley Ellis, Pleasance Courtyard: “I was very naive sexually. My first boyfriend asked me to do missionary and I buggered off to Africa for six months.” 4. Hayley Ellis, Pleasance Courtyard: “Gok Wan has a programme telling us what to wear, now what to eat. I feel like I’m in an abusive relationship with Channel 4.” Hayley Ellis, Pleasance Courtyard

4/16 5. Gráinne Maguire, Udderbelly – Daisy: “I really fancy Ed Miliband. Mainly because he looks like David Miliband reflected in a spoon.” 6. Gráinne Maguire, Udderbelly – Daisy: The Only Way Is Essex’s popularity is mystifying . Nothing happens in it. It’s like a never ending hen night mixed with Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.”

5/16 7. Tom Deacon, Pleasance Dome: “The best musical to go and see at the moment is Ghost. Apparently it’s still starring Patrick Swayze.” 8. Tom Deacon, Pleasance Dome: “My Dad’s advice when I was younger about women was ‘Treat ’em mean keep ’em keen’. I guess that’s why they had that divorce.”

6/16 10. Alan Davies, EICC: 'Watching porn on the internet is like witnessing a crime scene – I feel like I need to call the police.'

7/16 11.Anti-comedian Eddie Pepitone, Just the Tonic at The Tron: 'I used to want to be star but now I just like hot darkness.'

8/16 12. Phill Jupitus on a climate-changed world in 2052, The Stand: 'The finest Rioja comes from Fife. Meanwhile Spain is on fire.' Rex Features

9/16 9. Andrew Maxwell on the Royal Family, Assembly George Square: "You can keep paying us and we'll keep waving from the balcony."

10/16 13. Iain Stirling, Udderbelly: 'Just had a near death experience. I was metres away when this dude got hit by a train.'

14. Iain Stirling, Udderbelly: 'When Jesus went to heaven, was that not essentially 'moving back in with your parents'?'

11/16 15. Matt Forde, Udderbelly, Bristo Square: 'Alex Salmond says he's proud of Scolympians. I presume he means Scottish Olympians? What a Scarsehole.'

12/16 16. Jarlath Regan, The Stand – Assembly Rooms: 'You should never take the mick out of a nightclub bouncer. These guys put themselves in the line of fire to protect us on a nightly basis. When they kiss their wives goodbye in the morning they don’t know if they’ll ever see their sisters again.'

13/16 17. Pete Johansson, Udderbelly – Pasture: 'I decided to lose weight as I have learned obesity is the leading cause of heart disease, stroke and your flirting at work being construed as harassment'

14/16 18. Tim Fitzhigham, Pleasance Courtyard: 'The internet says pigeons can fly at 65mph. They can, just not necessarily in a straight line. This is a myth created by crows.'

15/16 19. Joel Dommett, Pleasance Courtyard: 'People who like trance music are very persistent. They don't techno for an answer.'

16/16 20. Felicity Ward, Udderbelly Pasture: 'I really wanted kids when I was in my early 20s but I could just never... lure them into my car. No, I'm kidding... I don’t have a licence.'

Boyishly cheeky Brennan Reece was an instant hit. His beautifully-crafted description of joining a gym where his muscly trainer was a “noneckahedron” confirmed that he is a future star. Pensive misanthrope Dane Baptiste recalled hating his old job so much he perched a photo of a fictional family on his desk so that he could claim to be going home to them to avoid socialising.

After the interval the energy level increased with Suzi Ruffell, who deserves to be a much bigger name. Her brief set mainly concerned her new pet cat that resembles a dog and her family. Her dad is so blokey he only writes in capitals: “He doesn’t even know there is a lower case.”

When Russell Kane blitzed his way through a high velocity riff on how repressed the British are the gig really peaked. It was left to affable Welshman Elis James to close proceedings with a story about his London-bred daughter talking like Ray Winstone. James also revealed that he has taken up boxing. This evening certainly contained its share of knockout punchlines.