Sara Cox urges the nation to participate in the Great DIY Sleep Out for the Young and Homeless Helpline

DJ Sara Cox and comedian Joe Lycett have called on Independent readers to back our charity appeal by organising their own DIY sleep outs to raise funds for Centrepoint’s new Young & Homeless Helpline.

Cox, who has been involved with Centrepoint since 2000, urged people all over the country to stage their own sleep outs this January.

She said: “Sleep outs are great. Get your friends and neighbours involved, get a casserole on, take a woolly hat and earplugs.

“We never pretend we’re experiencing homelessness, but it does make you think. You wake up and your hips are sore. And you’re so grateful to get into a hot shower and your own bed. But you’re safe.

“As a young person, sleeping rough or spending all night on a bus or in a train station, there are all sorts of predators out there.”

The Independent is raising money to help Centrepoint launch the first national advice and support helpline for people aged between 16 and 25 facing homelessness or already sleeping rough.

It will fill a void in support for the growing number of young people at risk of homelessness -Centrepoint estimates that up to one in three young people seeking help because they are homeless or about to become homeless are currently being turned away unaided by English local councils.

The helpline will also be able to assist young people with wider issues including mental health, addiction and family breakdown.

In November, the annual nationwide sleep out organised by End Youth Homelessness, a coalition of charities including Centrepoint, raised a record £700,000, with more than £500,000 going to the homeless helpline appeal.

Centrepoint is now going one step further and for the first time in its history suggesting communities organise their own ‘do-it-yourself’ sleep outs.

1/7 Family Breakdown Relationship breakdown, usually between young people and their parents or step-parents, is a major cause of youth homelessness. Around six in ten young people who come to Centrepoint say they had to leave home because of arguments, relationship breakdown or being told to leave. Many have experienced long-term problems at home, often involving violence, leaving them without the family support networks that most of us take for granted

2/7 Complex needs Young people who come to Centrepoint face a range of different and complex problems. More than a third have a mental health issue, such as depression and anxiety, another third need to tackle issues with substance misuse. A similar proportion also need to improve their physical health. These problems often overlap, making it more difficult for young people to access help and increasing the chances of them becoming homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

3/7 Deprivation Young people's chances of having to leave home are higher in areas of high deprivation and poor prospects for employment and education. Many of those who experience long spells of poverty can get into problem debt, which makes it harder for them to access housing Getty Images/iStockphoto

4/7 Gang Crime Homeless young people are often affected by gang-related problems. In some cases, it becomes too dangerous to stay in their local area meaning they can end up homeless. One in six young people at Centrepoint have been involved in or affected by gang crime Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/7 Exclusion From School Not being in education can make it much more difficult for young people to access help with problems at home or health problems. Missing out on formal education can also make it more difficult for them to move into work Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/7 Leaving Care Almost a quarter of young people at Centrepoint have been in care. They often have little choice but to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of living independently at a young age. Traumas faced in their early lives make care leavers some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities, with higher chances of poor outcomes in education, employment and housing. Their additional needs mean they require a higher level of support to maintain their accommodation Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/7 Refugees Around 13 per cent of young people at Centrepoint are refugees or have leave to remain, meaning it isn't safe to return home. This includes young people who come to the UK as unaccompanied minors, fleeing violence or persecution in their own country. After being granted asylum, young people sometimes find themselves with nowhere to go and can end up homeless Getty Images/iStockphoto

The charity is hoping thousands of people will take part in hundreds of DIY sleep outs in January, raising even more for funds, and helping to spread awareness of the helpline, which is due to launch in February.

Centrepoint has produced a pack to explain how to organise a sleep out, and staff are also available to help.

Groups are asked to find a safe and secure location, which could be in a back garden, office or school, for example. They are also asked to obtain sponsorship.

Lycett, who regularly performs at Centrepoint’s Laughing Point comedy nights, said: “Sleep outs are especially resonant at this time of year when it’s cold and wet and sleeping rough is so grim.

“Youth Homelessness is a scourge and it’s getting worse. By helping vulnerable young people we can ensure it doesn’t become a way of life.”

Centrepoint chief executive Seyi Obakin also urged readers to get involved.

He said: “By doing a DIY sleep out, albeit in a safe environment, you will experience for one night what it many young people suffer through every year and raise vital funds to help get young people off the streets.

“So please get your friends and colleagues together and organise a sleep out in your community, workplace or school and make a difference to the lives of our young people.”

For more information on organising sleep-out visit centrepoint.org.uk/get-involved/sleep-out/