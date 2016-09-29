The owner of the Daily Mail has announced it will cut more than 400 jobs after a double-digit decline in print advertising last year.

A strategic review of the businesses owned by Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) has been launched in response to "challenging market conditions," said the company in a statement.

This reorganisation will result in an exceptional operating cost of £50 million – more than three times the amount suggested earlier this year, reported the Financial Times.

"Just less than half" of the job cuts will come from DMG Media, home of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Mail Online, Metro and US-based site Elite Daily, reported the Guardian.

But editorial job cuts are "not a significant part of the mix", said DMGT chief financial officer, according to the newspaper.

DMGT employs around 10,000 staff worldwide, with 2,700 employed by DMG media.