A return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland is “impossible” for the near future, unionist politicians have warned.

Their warning comes amid growing concerns about the peace-process in Northern Ireland, after Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister.

The Republican politician, who is a prominent figure in Sinn Fein, accused his counterparts in the Democratic Unionist party of displaying “arrogance” after it was alleged their party leader First Minister Arlene Foster was responsible for a government scheme which lost more than £490m.

Under power-sharing rules, when either the First Minister or Deputy First Minister resign, both lose their seats. An election is now imminent.

Democratic Unionist sources told The Belfast Telegraph: “Our party doesn't exist to deliver a republican agenda, it is there to deliver good governance for Northern Ireland. Given the likely stalemate after an election, it is impossible to see a return to devolution for a considerable time.”

Democratic Unionist MP Jeffrey Donaldson echoes the concerns, telling Irish news outlet RTE: “I don’t say this lightly. The decision made yesterday [McGuinness’ resignation] has huge consequences.

“Do I believe we have a power-sharing government again in Northern Ireland in the next few months? I’m not convinced. An election will not change this. It will not resolve it. We still have to sit down and talk.”

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

Finance Minister Martin O Muilleoir from Sinn Fein, said: “Looking to the future, we will never rebuild credibility in these institutions unless we commit again to the promise, to the principles and to the parity of esteem which was at the very foundation and root of the Good Friday Agreement.

”The DUP has spat in the face of those principles, the promise and the parity of esteem.“

Addressing the House of Commons today, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire issued an urgent statement on the crisis. Telling MPs the situation was “very grave” he added that the Government remains committed to the peace process and will support local parties wherever possible.