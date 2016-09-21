While it may be assumed those in Hollywood's inner circle are the first to be told about news before the media and public, George Clooney learned of the divorce of his friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie along with the rest of the world - in the news.

Jolie and Pitt announced their divorce after two years of marriage and an eleven-year relationship on Tuesday. In a statement, the Tomb Raider actresses’ lawyer said: “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.” Pitt responded a few hours later, saying he was very “saddened” by the divorce and that the wellbeing of their six children is paramount.

The internet soon became abuzz with the news of the end of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated, fascinating and long-standing power couples. People began questioning the existence of true love, speculating over the cause of the split and tirelessly sharing Jennifer Aniston memes as it appeared the long-running pitting of her as Pitt's ex-wife against Jolie, frustratingly, shows no sign of slowing down.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes







6 show all Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In Quotes









1/6 “I think it's a reality of marriage that you go through hard times and that you have to embrace those hard times and challenges and know that it's a part of your marriage and it’s the pulling through together that actually makes the bond.” - Jolie AFP/Getty Images

2/6 “There's a more profound feeling when I look back at all the things my wife and I have gone through; all the successes and failures and great passions and great fights and that we have that together is something I can’t quite get my arms around but, to me, it’s much more enticing than the newness of relationships.” - Pitt Getty

3/6 “[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear.” - Jolie Getty Images

4/6 “One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom.” - Pitt Getty Images for Cinema for Peac

5/6 “You get together and you're two individuals and you feel inspired by each other, you challenge each other, you complement each other, drive each other beautifully crazy.' - Jolie Getty Images

6/6 There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it" - Pitt Getty Images

Clooney was dutifully informed on camera by CNN.

“I didn’t know that, wow. I feel very sorry then. That’s a sad story and unfortunate for a family,” the 55-year-old said. “It’s an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that. That’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Clooney’s day was filled with more pressing matters as he was attending the United Nations meeting on the refugee crisis in New York which included a roundtable with his human rights lawyer wife Amal and President Barack Obama.

Clooney is close friends with Pitt having both starred in the Ocean’s Eleven film and sequels. Along with Don Cheadle and Matt Damon, they also both started the Not On Our Watch charity in 2008 to bring attention to the crisis in Darfur.