  1. News
  2. People

Barack Obama pranked by White House staff over snowman fears

Staff at the White House were not afraid to prank the boss

Click to follow
The Independent Online
obama-snowman.jpg
An unsuspecting Barack Obama and a snowman Pete Souza/The White House

Despite having been one of the most powerful leaders in the world over the past eight years, Barack Obama still has irrational fears.

Earlier this month, Mr Obama admitted he had a slight fear of snowmen, telling People: “There’s a whole kind of Chucky element to them. They’re a little creepy,” prompting his wife Michelle Obama to joke she might move one next to his bed to scare him.

“I would move. If I see one of those snowmen in my bedroom, I’m moving,” he said. 

Barack Obama hands out his final Presidential Medal of Freedom awards

Barack Obama hands out his final Presidential Medal of Freedom awards

  • 1/10 Tom Hanks

    Barack Obama smiles before presenting actor Tom Hanks with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

    Getty

  • 2/10 Cicely Tyson

    President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Cicely Tyson

    Getty

  • 3/10 Michael Jordan

    Michael Jordan waits to receive his medal

    Getty

  • 4/10 Melinda and Bill Gates

    Melinda and Bill Gates receive their medals

    Getty

  • 5/10 Ellen DeGeneres and Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro comforts Ellen DeGeneres after she becomes emotional accepting her medal

    Getty

  • 6/10 Eduardo Padron

    President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to higher education advocate and Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron

  • 7/10 Diana Ross

    Diana Ross and President Obama

    Getty

  • 8/10 Robert De Niro

    Obama awards Robert De Niro the Presidential Medal of Freedom

    Getty

  • 9/10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    Barack Obama congratulates National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    Getty

  • 10/10 Ellen DeGeneres

    Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wipes away tears as her citation is read before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama

    Getty

While it is not known whether the First Lady made good on he pledge and pranked her husband, staff members in the White House did.

Earlier this week, The White House’s official photographer Pete Souza shared a photo on Instagram of Mr Obama hard at work in the Oval Office while a sinister looking snowman can be seen lurking in the garden behind.

“For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden," he explained in a caption. "We’ve been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval office every day to see if anyone noticed… Finally, this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff – I won’t say who – moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval.

“This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills.”

 

While some may consider pranking the boss a risky move, a second post by Mr Souza showed Mr Obama had come to terms with the joke.

Comments