Fox News has reportedly settled a sexual harassment lawsuit involving an anchor who made allegations against one the network’s leading stars, Bill O’Reilly.

The New York Times said on Tuesday that a Fox News journalist and anchor, Juliet Huddy, settled the claims at around the same time that former chairman, Roger Ailes, was ousted from the company after a series of women made allegations of sexual harassment against him. He had denied the claims.

A letter from Ms Huddy’s lawyers to Fox News claimed that Mr O’Reilly pursued a sexual relationship with her. When she rebuffed his advances, she claimed he sought to derail her career.

Ms Huddy not commented on the settlement (Fox News)

The letter includes allegations that Mr O’Reilly had called Ms Huddy repeatedly, the newspaper said. He invited her to his house on Long Island, tried to kiss her, took her to dinner and the theatre.

Regarding my departure from Fox: pic.twitter.com/2Di6XdoElc — Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) September 7, 2016

In exchange for her silence and agreement not to sue, she was paid a sum in the high six figures, according to people briefed on the agreement, the newspaper said.

The agreement was between Ms Huddy and 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News. The company and Mr O’Reilly’s lawyer said her allegations were false.

Representatives for Fox News and Mr O’Reilly have dismissed the allegations. Ms Huddy left Fox News last September.

“The letter contains substantial falsehoods, which both men have vehemently denied,” Irena Briganti, a spokeswoman for Fox News, said in a statement.

Speaking for Mr O’Reilly, Fredric Newman, the TV host’s lawyer, said: “There is absolutely no basis for any claim of sexual harassment against Bill O’Reilly by Juliet Huddy.”

There was no immediate response from Fox News on Tuesday.