To several generations of science fiction and movie fans she will be known simply as Princess Leia.

Whatever else Carrie Fisher did and achieved in her life, whatever battles she fought with drug addiction, it will be her role as the Star Wars heroine for which she will most remembered, and certainly most loved.

On Tuesday came the news the actress had died, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning,” said a statement from family spokesman Simon Halls.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher suffered a heart attack shortly before her flight landed in Los Angeles from London last Friday and received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to hospital.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, said the actress was in a critical condition when she arrived at the hospital, where she remained under medical treatment in the intensive care unit.

“It's not fair to say ‘stable’. I am not saying she is fine, or not fine,” he told Reuters. “She is in the ICU.”

my favorite princess died today, god bless @carrieffisher ☹️❤ thank you for being apart of my favorite movies. — Lyssa (@_alyssacecilia) December 27, 2016

Over the weekend it appeared her condition remained unchanged. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, said on Sunday on Twitter: “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes.”

As news spread of the incident, prayers and get well messages poured in from around the world. And on Tuesday, as it was revealed that Fisher had succumbed, similar sentiments flooded from Star Wars fans and others.

The daughter of a Hollywood power couple, movie star Reynolds and entertainer Eddie Fisher, she achieved her own fame portraying Princess Leia in the cinematic space saga that began its long and iconic journey in 1977.

Even as she fought for her life in hospital, many fans went to a Christmas Day screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which a digital replica of the young Princess Leia appears on screen at the end.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

“It’s kind of surreal that this movie is coming out now and to think of Carrie Fisher/Princess Leia having a heart attack, it’s pretty terrifying,” Mike Rosenberg, 28, said at a Times Square cinema. “It’s Christmas Day. I'm sure everyone has her in their heart today.”