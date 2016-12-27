They arrived quickly. And they appeared heartfelt, if not entirely from a place of shock, given the gravity of her health since being taken ill last week.

On Tuesday, Billie Lourd a spokesman for Carrie Fisher’s family, announced that the 60-year-old actress had died, four days after suffered a cardiac arrest while on a flight from London.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning,” read the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Within moments, tributes poured in from her fans, from other celebrities and from those actors who had shared the Star Wars adventure with her.

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Her co-star Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter simply: “no words #Devastated.”

Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the franchise, said: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @carrieffisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends. — Harrison Ford ✈️ (@HarrisonFordLA) December 25, 2016

The Star Trek actor William Shatner was the inhabitant of a different galaxy but he shared with Fisher both the the burden and privilege of cult fandom.

