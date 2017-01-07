The urn containing the ashes of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is a 1950s porcelain model of a Prozac anti-depressant pill.

An outspoken mental health advocate, Fisher was open about her own experiences of bipolar disorder.

She once told an interviewer: “I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that. I survived that, I’m still surviving it, but bring it on. Better me than you.”

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A private memorial for Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died just a day after her daughter, was held in Beverly Hills.

Following the service, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher said: “We had a beautiful service. Everyone is as settled as we can be.

The urn for Carrie Fisher’s ashes is a giant prozac pill.

“We'll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all their other friends but this was a private family service. It was fitting.

“We have so much of them that was left behind, all of my sister's words and all the movies and things they created and that's what we need to remember.

“My mother was one of the most giving people with charities and my sister, of course, was another of the most giving.

“They were both Molly Browns off sorts. They were very strong women right to the end.”

Explaining the choice of urn for his sister's ashes, Mr Fisher added: “Carrie's favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house. Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.

“We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing.

“They're together and they will be together here and in heaven.”